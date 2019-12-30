Live Blog/Open Thread: Yale at UNC

Good evening from the Smith Center, where the air conditioner is blasting to get things cooled down after a 73-degree day here on Dec. 30.

North Carolina (7-5) will close the decade against Yale (10-3) in what will be the Tar Heels' final nonconference matchup of the season.

Tonight's game will air on ACC Network, and can be streamed here via Watch ESPN.

Carolina returns to the Smith Center for the first time since a Dec. 4 home loss to Ohio State.

Much has transpired since then, as the Tar Heels dropped four games in a row — one at Carmichael Arena — and lost Cole Anthony to a knee injury. Things finally started to turn around on the West Coast trip, where Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris both emerged as solid pieces of the rotation while Garrison Brooks continued his solid play.

With things finally looking up for Carolina, it will get a great test on Monday night from a Yale program that has consistently been among the Ivy League's best in recent years, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Bulldogs are an experienced bunch who already have a win at Clemson this season, and they certainly won't be rattled in an ACC arena. Look for them to play at a deliberate pace and turn the game into a defensive slugfest, leaning on Paul Atkinson and Jordan Bruner inside.

PREGAME

If anyone was holding out hope for a surprise Cole Anthony return, that doesn't appear to be the case. He's in a suit, rebounding for teammates in warmups.

Appears Andrew Platek is in a suit and won't be playing tonight, either.

UNC Starters

Jeremiah Francis

Brandon Robinson

Leaky Black

Garrison Brooks

Armando Bacot

This is the fifth different starting lineup UNC has used this season. This is the 13th game.

FIRST HALF

14:55 — UNC didn't bring any momentum home from the West Coast trip. This is the same team that couldn't create shots against Wofford, and so far, the Tar Heels have missed all seven of their attempts from the field. Effort didn't look great on one rebound that led to an open 3 for Yale. Bulldogs lead 8-2.

10:49 — Heels surge ahead 12-11 thanks to one of the best stretches of ball movement all season. For much of the season, passes on the perimeter have been going through the motions. For the past few minutes, each has seemed to affect the defense.