Last week, North Carolina men's basketball released the jersey numbers of the six incoming freshmen. Our own Quierra Luck reported on those numbers and some players who have previously worn them.

Now we offer up a list of the most latest players to wear these numbers, as well as a top-five list of the greatest players to wear these numbers.

When compiling a list of this variety, it's obviously difficult to compare statistics across eras of basketball, so we've done our best to include players representing all of Carolina basketball history.

As a reminder, here are the seven incoming freshmen, including their jersey numbers:

#2 – Caleb Love

#4 – RJ Davis

#11 – Day’Ron Sharpe

#13 – Walker Kessler

#14 – Puff Johnson

#24 – Kerwin Walton

#25 – Creighton Lebo

The Latest

Of the latest players to wear these jersey numbers, five were members of the 2019-20 team and the sixth is nearly as recent. Here's that list:

#2 – Cole Anthony (2019-20)

#4 – Brandon Robinson (2016-20)

#11 – Shea Rush (2016-20)

#13 – Jeremiah Francis (2019-20)

#14 – Robbie O’Han (2019-20)

#24 – Kenny Williams (2015-19)

#25 – Caleb Ellis (2018-20)

The Greatest

We now turn our attention to a list of the five greatest players in Carolina history to wear these six jersey numbers.

First though, a word about some special jersey honors at Carolina.

The highest honor at UNC is to have your jersey "retired", which comes with some incredibly prestigious criteria - a national player of the year award from one of six entities. Only seven Tar Heels have had their jersey retired. You won't see any such retired jerseys on this list, because, well, they've been retired.

As you read through these lists, you'll notice several people whose jerseys are "honored". This is the second tier of honor at UNC. There are five criteria to have your jersey honored, of which you must achieve one. That criteria:

1st or 2nd Team All-America (awarded by the AP, NABC, USBWA, or the Sporting News)

ACC Player of the Year

MVP of NCAA National Championship Team (chosen by UNC)

MOP of the NCAA Final Four

Olympic Gold Medalist

Here is the list of the top five greatest players in Carolina history to wear the jersey numbers of the incoming freshman.

Jersey #2

5. Cole Anthony (2019-20)

Though he only played one season in Chapel Hill (and missed 11 games in that season), Anthony left an indelible mark.

Career Stats: 407 pts | 18.5 ppg | 131-345 FG (38.0%) | 49-141 3FG (34.8%) | 96-128 FT (75.0%) | 125 reb (5.7 rpg) | 87 ast (4.0 apg) | 29 stl (1.3 spg)

4. Coby White (2018-19)

Similar to Anthony, Coby White spent just one season running the show for Coach Williams, but run it he did. White is the only Tar Heel freshman to score 30+ points three times and holds the freshman record for three-pointers (82). And let's never forget his hair.

Career Stats: 562 pts | 16.1 ppg | 188-445 FG (42.2%) | 82-232 3FG (35.3%) | 104-130 FT (80.0%) | 124 reb (3.5 rpg) | 143 ast (4.09 apg)

3. Wayne Ellington (#2 in 2006-07, #22 in 2007-09)

Ellington was the 2008-09 Final Four MOP. 4th all-time for Carolina in three-pointers (229).

Career Stats: 1694 pts | 14.7 ppg | 616-1331 FG (46.3%) | 229-577 3FG (39.7%) | 233-288 FT (80.9%) | 469 reb (4.1 rpg) | 258 ast (2.24 apg) |

2. Joel Berry II (2014-18) *Honored Jersey*

Berry was the 2017 Final Four MOP. He is the only Tar Heel to earn All-Final Four honors twice. Berry was the 2016 ACC Tournament MVP, on the 2018 3rd Team All-America, and 1st Team All-ACC. He is 2nd all-time in three-pointers at UNC (266).

Career Stats: 1813 pts | 12.6 ppg | 607-1448 FG (41.9%) | 266-726 3FG (36.6%) | 333-400 FT (83.3%) | 405 reb (2.8 rpg) | 451 ast (3.13 apg) | 165 stl

1. Raymond Felton (2002-05) *Honored Jersey*

Felton was recognized as the nation's best point guard (Bob Cousy Award) & was All-ACC in 2005. He was the starting point guard on 2005 National Championship team. Felton also holds the UNC single-game assist record (18).

Career Stats: 1260 pts | 12.5 ppg | 414-978 FG (42.3%) | 174-464 3FG (37.5%) | 258-353 FT (73.1%) | 417 reb (4.1 rpg) | 697 ast (6.9 apg) | 191 stl (1.89 spg)

Jersey #4

5. Jim McCachren (1933-36)

McCachren was a top-4 scorer on each of the three UNC teams he was part of.

Career Stats: 341 pts | 4.7 ppg

4. Brandon Robinson (2016-20)

Robinson wore #14 in 2016-17 and switched to #4 the rest of his career after Isaiah Hicks graduated. He was part of the 2017 National Championship team.

Career Stats: 532 pts | 4.1 ppg | 178-430 (41.4%) | 98-263 3FG (37.3%) | 78-106 FT (73.6%) | 223 reb (1.7 rpg) | 155 ast

3. Pete Mullis (1935-38)

Career Stats: Mullis led the 1936-37 team with 191 points over the course of 23 games for an 8.3 ppg average.

452 pts | 6.6 ppg

2. Bob Paxton (1944-48)

Paxton was part of the NCAA Finalist team in 1945-46. He led the team with 12.2 ppg in 1947-48.

Career Stats: 1010 pts | 7.8 ppg

1. Isaiah Hicks (2013-17)

Starting Power Forward for the 2017 National Champs. Hicks shares the UNC record for ACC wins (59).

Career Stats: 1112 pts | 7.4 ppg | 420-735 FG (57.1%) | 271-374 FT (72.5%) | 546 reb (3.6 rpg)

Jersey #11

5. Richard Patterson (1949-51)

Career Stats: 265 points | 5.3 ppg

4. Jim White (1942-43, 45-47)

Career Stats: 453 | 5.7 ppg

3. John Tsantes (1948-50)

Career Stats: 391 points | 6.86 ppg

2. Larry Brown (1960-63) *Honored Jersey*

Brown is now a Hall of Fame coach. He was the leading scorer on Coach Smith’s first UNC team and part of the 1964 US Olympic gold medalist team.

Career Stats: 661 pts | 11.8 ppg | 220-489 FG (45.0%) | 221-283 FT (78.1%) | 130 reb (2.3 rpg)

1. Brice Johnson (2012-16)

Johnson was a 2016 consensus first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC. He was also the 2016 NCAA East Regional MVP, All-ACC Tournament, All-East Regional, All-Final Four. Johnson holds the single-season UNC record holder for rebounds (416) and double-doubles (23). He is also 6th on the UNC career rebounding list

Career Stats: 1716 pts | 11.6 ppg | 714-1242 FG (57.5%) | 288-407 FT (70.8%) | 1035 reb (7.0 rpg) | 163 blk | 133 ast | 111 stl

Jersey #13

5. Ademola Okulaja (1995-99)

Okulaja made the first-team All-ACC in 1998-99. He was the starting Strong Forward on the 1997 & 1998 Final Four teams. He sits at #13 on the all-time UNC rebounding list and #18 in three-pointers.

Career Stats: 1254 pts | 9.0 ppg | 424-967 FG (43.8%) | 143-382 3FG (37.4%) | 890 reb (6.4 rpg) | 327 ast

4. Dick Grubar (1966-69)

Grubar was the fourth-leading scorer on three straight Final Four teams. Unfortunately, none of those teams could get over the hump and Grubar's best team finished was NCAA runner-up.

Career Stats: 916 pts | 10.0 ppg | 342-722 FG (47.4%) | 232-337 FT (68.8%) | 285 reb (3.1 rpg)

3. Vince Grimaldi (1950-53)

Grimaldi was a top-three scorer on all three teams he played on.

Career Stats: 1018 pts | 12.6 ppg | 424-1261 FG (33.6%)

2. Cameron Johnson (2017-19)

Johnson transferred from Pittsburgh for his final two years of college and became one of the most prolific shooters in Carolina history. In 2018-19, he led the ACC in three-point percentage (45.7%) and was first-team All-ACC. He finished his career at #2 in single-season threes for UNC (96) and #18 in career threes. | first team All-ACC (2018-19)

Career (Carolina) Stats: 931 pts | 15.0 ppg | 324-683 FG (47.5%) | 143-348 3FG (41.1%) | 140-169 FT (82.8%) | 329 reb (5.3 rpg) | 146 ast

1. John Dillon (1944-48) *Honored Jersey*

Dillon was twice an All-American, Carolina's leading scorer in 1946, and part of UNC’s first Final Four team.

Career Stats: 1018 pts | 8.85 ppg

Jersey #14

5. Skippy Winstead (1951-54)

Career Stats: 224 pts | 4.48 ppg

4. Hugo Kappler (1948-51)

Was 2nd on the team in scoring during the 1949-50 season.

Career Stats: 621 pts | 9.13 ppg

3. Derrick Phelps (1990-94)

Phelps is generally regarded as one of Carolina's great perimeter defenders. As part of that lore, he holds the UNC career steals record (247). Phelps was the starting Point Guard on the 1993 National Championship team and went on to make first-team All-ACC in 1994.

Career Stats: 969 pts | 7.3 ppg | 339-757 FG (44.8%) | 59-183 3FG (32.2%) | 232-323 FT (71.8%) | 432 reb (3.3 rpg) | 637 ast (4.83 apg) | 247 stl (1.87 spg)

2. Danny Green (2005-09)

Played in more wins than any other Tar Heel (121). Green is the only Tar Heel to amass 1000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks, and 100 steals. He is 1 of 3 Heels with an NCAA and NBA championship

Career Stats: 1368 pts | 9.4 ppg | 491-1079 FG (45.5%) | 184-491 3FG (37.5%) | 202-239 FT (84.5%) | 590 reb (4.1 rpg) | 256 ast | 155 blk | 160 stl

1. Jeff Lebo (1985-89)

Lebo is 2nd in UNC career three-point field goal percentage and 5th in free throw percentage.FG%

Career Stats: 1567 pts | 11.8 ppg | 524-1095 FG (47.9%) | 211-493 3FG (42.8%) | 308-367 FT (83.9%) | 327 reb (2.5 rpg) | 580 ast (4.36 apg)

Jersey #24

5. Kenny Williams (2015-19)

Was the starting Shooting Guard for the 2016-17 National Champions until a mid-season injury ended his season.

Career Stats: 915 pts | 7.1 ppg | 329-750 FG (43.9%) | 143-418 3FG (34.2%) | 114-154 FT (74.0%) | 372 reb (2.9 rpg) | 276 ast (2.14 apg)

4. Dante Calabria (1992-96)

Calabria holds the UNC single season record for three-point percentage - 49.6% (66-133), achieved in 1994-95.

Career Stats: 1098 pts | 8.1 ppg | 373-825 FG (45.2%) | 193-469 3FG% (41.2%) | 159-221 FT (71.9%) | 426 reb (3.2 rpg) | 336 ast (2.49 apg)

3. Joe Wolf ( 1983-87)

Wolf was part of the 1986-87 first-team All-ACC

Career Stats: 1231 pts | 9.6 ppg | 511-928 FG (55.1%) | 186-243 FT (76.5%) | 707 reb (5.5 rpg) | 243 ast

2. Marvin Williams (2004-05)

Famously never started a game for the 2004-05 National Championship team. He was however, the 2004-05 ACC Freshman of the Year, scored game-winning basket in 2005 National Championship, and was responsible for the loudest sound many claim to have ever heard in the Dean Dome (go-ahead put-back and-one vs. Duke).

Career Stats: 407 pts | 11.3 ppg | 125-247 FG (50.6%) | 19-44 3FG (43.2%) | 138-163 FT (84.7%) | 236 reb (6.6 rpg)

1. Walter Davis (1973-77) *Honored Jersey*

1976 Olympic gold medalist | double-figure scorer every year

Career Stats: 1863 pts | 15.7 ppg | 754-1420 FG (53.1%) | 355-459 FT (77.3%) | 670 reb (5.6 rpg) | 409 ast

Jersey #25

5. Justin Knox (2010-11)

Knox transferred to Carolina from Alabama to fill a front court void left by the departure of the Wear twins.

Career (Carolina) Stats: 169 pts | 4.6 ppg | 63-120 FG (52.5%) | 43-67 FT (64.2%) | 118 reb (3.2 rpg)

4. Jippy Carter (1950-53)

Career Stats: 182 pts | 3.5 ppg | 65-183 FG (35.5%)

3. JP Tokoto (2012-15)

Tokoto wore #25 in 2012-13 and #13 the rest of his career. He was known for his athleticism including insane hops.

Career Stats: 722 pts | 6.7 ppg | 285-617 FG (46.2%) | 469 reb (4.4 rpg) | 292 ast (2.73 apg) | 128 stl (1.20 spg)

2. Steve Hale (1982-86)

Hale was the third-leading scorer his junior and senior seasons. Was on some very strong Carolina teams although never made it past the Elite 8 (two Sweet 16s, two Elite 8s).

Career Stats: 953 pts | 7.3 ppg | 359-690 FG (52.0%) | 230-283 FT (81.3%) | 291 reb (2.2 rpg) | 503 ast (3.84 apg) | 164 stl (1.25 spg)

1. Jason Capel (1998-2002)

Capel was part of the Carolina teams between Coach Smith and Coach Williams and endured the infamous 8-20 season. He did however, lead Carolina to the 2000 Final Four as an eight seed.

Career Stats: 1447 pts | 12.1 ppg | 453-1022 FG (44.3%) | 164-437 3FG (37.5%) | 377-458 FT (82.3%) | 807 reb (21st all-time) 6.7 rpg | 329 ast (2.74 apg) | 123 stl (1.02 spg)

Well there you have it. The definitive, authoritative, no-denying-it list of the latest and greatest players to wear the jerseys of the incoming six freshmen.

How will they live up to the legacy of the men who have come before them? I can't wait to find out.

