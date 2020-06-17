VINSANITY: ACCN to Celebrate Vince Carter's Basketball Career and Retirement

Vince Carter is the only player in the NBA to play 22 years in four different decades; During that time, Carter has been a mentor and leading example to countless NBA players. Hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, Carter has been playing basketball all his life. From McDonald's All American, back-to-back Final Four appearances at UNC and a continuous highlight reel of an NBA star, Carter's career exemplifies the career any professional basketball player would love to have.

Carter's time at UNC was legendary for his dunks, and he played alongside players such as Antwan Jamison, Shammond Williams, and Ed Cota. During his time at Carolina, UNC was ACC title Champions and made appearances in the Final four. He was honored with First Team All-ACC and second-team All-American in 1998.

His time as an NBA players spans across his prolific drafting to the Toronto Raptors; the Raptors selected Carter 5th in the 1998 NBA Draft. In his interview, Carter specifically talks about the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers and during that time he decided to walk with his graduating class at UNC. The decision was highly criticized but Carter made a promise to his mother to receive his degree after leaving his Junior year at Carolina. The promise was important for him to keep.

Carter has played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzles, Sacramento Kings, and his final stop, the Atlanta Haws.

If you can't get enough of Vince Carter and Carolina, the ACC Network will celebrate Carter's basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon from collegiate career at UNC on Saturday, June 20.

The line-up will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Carter performances and dunks beginning at noon eastern.

The line-up includes these five Carolina wins,

Noon | Wake Forest at North Carolina (Feb. 19, 1997)

Carter scored a career-high 26 points as No. 12 North Carolina beat Tim Duncan-led No. 4 Wake Forest, 74-60. Twenty-one of his 26 points came in the first half as the Tar Heels jumped out to a substantial lead. Carter also landed an in the win.

2 p.m. | North Carolina vs UCLA (Nov. 27, 1997)

Carter scored 22 points as No. 4 North Carolina beat No. 7 UCLA by 41 points, 109-68, in the first round of the 1997 Great Alaska Shootout.

4 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (Feb. 5, 1998)

No. 2 North Carolina used a 24-4 second-half run to beat No. 1 Duke, 97-73, at the Dean Dome. Carter scored 17 points in the victory and what is deemed as “”

6 p.m. | North Carolina at Georgia Tech (Feb. 8, 1998)

Carter scored 19 points in No. 2 North Carolina’s double-overtime win at Georgia Tech, 107-102, which included a famous steal and dunk to tie the game late.

8 p.m. | North Carolina vs Duke (March 8, 1998)

Carter scored 16 points off the bench as No. 4 North Carolina beat No. 1 Duke for a second time during the 1998 season, in the ACC Tournament championship game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck