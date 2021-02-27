Visual Podcast: Can UNC Dominate the Remainder of the Season?

Can UNC turn it around and slide into the post-season unscathed?

Welcome to Season 4:Episode 6 of 'The Player And The Fan' featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck.

They are excited to bring you an official podcast highlighting equally important sporting elements, the player and the fan. They will declare their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, specifically North Carolina Tar Heels.

As we try and navigate our way through elections, racial injustice, and political division, the duo hopes to provide you with a short escape full of laughs, David's dramatic storytelling, and of course, analysis of college and professional basketball.

In the sixth episode, David and Quierra discuss the short three games left for North Carolina. With a gut-wrenching loss to Marquette, it seems everyone is struggling to figure out just who this North Carolina team is. Still, it's not only the losses that are confusing but also their lapse in judgment and their in-ability to collectively join one page.

The loss comes one game after UNC led Louisville by 19 at halftime and defeated the Cardinals by 45 points, both season highs for the Tar Heels.

The duo also brings to light the visibly missing leadership and details during game-time and its responsibility. During the Marquette loss, turnovers, over-helping on defense, and spotty shooting lead to what most fans deemed a regrettable schedule.

Can UNC turn it around and slide into the post-season unscathed?

