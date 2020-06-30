Former Tar Heel Standout Stephanie Watts Returns to Chapel Hill

A former Tar Heel will be returning to Carolina Blue next season under the direction of head coach Courtney Banghart.

Stephanie Watts announced in conjunction with UNC women's basketball, her return to Chapel Hill.

"Due to an injury this past season, I was given back a year of eligibility," Watts said. "While the injury was disappointing, I like to believe that everything happens for a reason. When thinking about my last season of college basketball coming up, it just didn't feel right spending it anywhere other than my alma mater. With that being said, I am overjoyed to announce I will be coming home to play my final season at UNC. "UNC is home for me, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to play for Coach Banghart and be back wearing Carolina Blue," Watts said. "A special thanks to Coach Banghart and the entire staff for making this happen."

The 5-foot-11 guard was once a three-year starter for the Heels. Once she completed her undergrad degree at Carolina in 2019, she headed to Southern California, but soon after she suffered a career-ending knee injury after just four games; Watts was allowed to redshirt. Now fully healthy, the North Carolina native will be returning to Carmichael Arena.

As a five-star recruit, Watts was ranked No. 21 in the class of 2015. Her freshman year, she was voted ACC Rookie of the Week four times and ACC Freshman of the Year. Watts also set a freshman record with 76 made three-pointers and averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Sophomore year, averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game but missed the final five games due to injury.

Junior year, Watts came back with a vengeance. Due to being sidelined her official junior year, her redshirt junior year produced her freshman shine in which she averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assist per game while hitting a team-high 82 three-pointers, fifth in program history. She appeared in all 27 games.

Coach Banghart released a statement welcoming Watts back home,

"We are very excited to welcome back to the University of North Carolina," said UNC coach, heading into her second season with the Tar Heels and will coach Watts for the first time. "A former ACC Rookie of the Year and a proven contributor as a Tar Heel, we are adding talent, experience, shot-making, and depth to our guard position. The fact that Steph wanted to come back to finish her playing career in Carolina Blue speaks volumes to her love and trust in this place and program. We are eager to coach her, just as the Carolina community looks forward to welcoming her back home."

