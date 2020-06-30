AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Former Tar Heel Standout Stephanie Watts Returns to Chapel Hill

Quierra Luck

A former Tar Heel will be returning to Carolina Blue next season under the direction of head coach Courtney Banghart.

Stephanie Watts announced in conjunction with UNC women's basketball, her return to Chapel Hill.

"Due to an injury this past season, I was given back a year of eligibility," Watts said. "While the injury was disappointing, I like to believe that everything happens for a reason. When thinking about my last season of college basketball coming up, it just didn't feel right spending it anywhere other than my alma mater. With that being said, I am overjoyed to announce I will be coming home to play my final season at UNC. "UNC is home for me, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to play for Coach Banghart and be back wearing Carolina Blue," Watts said. "A special thanks to Coach Banghart and the entire staff for making this happen."

The 5-foot-11 guard was once a three-year starter for the Heels. Once she completed her undergrad degree at Carolina in 2019, she headed to Southern California, but soon after she suffered a career-ending knee injury after just four games; Watts was allowed to redshirt. Now fully healthy, the North Carolina native will be returning to Carmichael Arena.

As a five-star recruit, Watts was ranked No. 21 in the class of 2015. Her freshman year, she was voted ACC Rookie of the Week four times and ACC Freshman of the Year. Watts also set a freshman record with 76 made three-pointers and averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Sophomore year, averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game but missed the final five games due to injury.

Junior year, Watts came back with a vengeance. Due to being sidelined her official junior year, her redshirt junior year produced her freshman shine in which she averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assist per game while hitting a team-high 82 three-pointers, fifth in program history. She appeared in all 27 games.

Coach Banghart released a statement welcoming Watts back home,

"We are very excited to welcome back to the University of North Carolina," said UNC coach, heading into her second season with the Tar Heels and will coach Watts for the first time. "A former ACC Rookie of the Year and a proven contributor as a Tar Heel, we are adding talent, experience, shot-making, and depth to our guard position. The fact that Steph wanted to come back to finish her playing career in Carolina Blue speaks volumes to her love and trust in this place and program. We are eager to coach her, just as the Carolina community looks forward to welcoming her back home."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predictions Points to Top CB Tony Grimes at UNC

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his collegiate football program tomorrow, June 30th. All predictions point to North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

by

TarHeelsForLife

Does UNC Have a Freshman Three-Point Curse?

It seems like Tar Heel freshmen struggle to consistently hit threes. Is there a curse in Chapel Hill?

isaacschade

by

TarHeelsForLife

UNC QB Commit Drake Maye to Compete in Elite11 QB Competition

The nation's top 20 quarterbacks will be heading to Nashville this week to compete in the Elite11 quarterback competition.

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed!

Quierra Luck

NBA Re-Start Schedule Announced

When will NBA Tar Heels first return to action upon the NBA re-start? We've got you covered.

isaacschade

Jawad Williams Signs for Year Three with Japan

Former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Jawad Williams announced his continuance in professional basketball; heading into year 16 in Japan.

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton Showcase Workout with Golden State Andrew Wiggins

Incoming freshman shooting guard Kerwin Walton recently posted to his instagram account working out with Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins.

Quierra Luck

2021 Five-Star Center Chet Holmgren Lists UNC in Top Seven

Five-star prospect Chet Holmgren has announced his top seven schools; North Carolina made the list.

Quierra Luck

Theo Pinson Waived by Brooklyn Nets; Signed By the New York Knicks

Former Tar Heel guard Theo Pinson has been signed to the New York Knicks as announced by their social media.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Four Decades

Over the course of the past four decades of college basketball, UNC has achieved something no other school can claim.

isaacschade