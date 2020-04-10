AllTarHeels
Transfer Trey Wertz Announces UNC in Top 4; Expected to Make Final Decision Tomorrow

Quierra Luck

Santa Clara transfer, Trey Wertz, has cut his top collegiate picks down to four; UNC is amongst them. 

The Charlotte native told 247Sports that his final school choices were Notre Dame, North Carolina, Arizona and Butler. The only school Wertz has visited was North Carolina during his sophomore year in high school. 

The 6'5 shooting guard is transferring as a traditional sophomore from Santa Clara; He will have to sit out a year. During his time with the Broncos as a Sophomore, Wertz has averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point range.

With two years of eligibility left, the success of Wertz can be seen in his growth over the time spent within a new program, allowing him to adjust to a new system and execute with proper training. Coach Williams' most recent success story of transfers comes in the form of Cam Johnson, whose storyline is almost a similar scenario to Wertz. When Johnson enrolled in UNC, he had two years of eligibility and was allowed to grow within the program. Despite a season-ending injury his junior year, Johnson succeeded in his comeback landing him the 11th spot in the 2019 NBA Draft; a pick no one saw coming. 

Currently, UNC does not have any 2021 commits; Chet Holmgreen, Paolo Banchero, Kennedy Chandler, Harrison Ingram, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Trevor Keels, and Dontrez Styles have all been offered. 

Wertz is expected to announce his final decision tomorrow. 

