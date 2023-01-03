Why UNC fans should be excited for 2024 four-star James Brown

The Tar Heels' recruitment of the 2024 class has been nothing less than spectacular, especially after four-star center James Brown committed to the program on Monday.

The 6-9, 210 pound big man out of St. Rita of Cascia High School in Chicago is the No. 5 center in his class and the No. 1 player in Illinois. 13 games into his junior season, Brown is nearly averaging a double-double with 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds.

His stats and rankings should already excite the UNC faithful, but for those who haven't watched the tape, there's plenty more about Brown to be optimistic for.

For one, he's not limited by the 'center' title.

Brown is a really good ball handler for his size and is very capable of leading the charge in transition. He can go coast-to-coast, use dribble-moves to go around defenders, and is very downhill when attacking the basket.

When the ball is not in his hands, Brown is highly active with his cuts to the rim and his ability to run the floor. He's a problem on the fast break for defenders because not only can he drop a dime to the open man, he can also run past guys and catch a lob over the top.

And that's the other thing about Brown. Alongside having some guard-like characteristics, he still knows how to use his size to his advantage.

At the end of the day, he's still going to be a paint protector and a bruiser under the rim because of his tenacity down low.

Brown is a strong finisher who can make tough layups through contact and is not afraid of posterizing a defender. He's also a very good on the boards, especially on the offensive end where he can grab multiple rebounds on the same possession.

Brown is a double-double machine just like UNC big man Armando Bacot, recording at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in six of the 13 games he's played for St. Rita this season.

On the defensive end, Brown can block shots in the lane as well as close out on perimeter shots if he needs to.

As well-rounded as he is, Brown still has room to grow physically and as an overall player, which will likely happen should he choose UNC, given the history of big men development in the program.

With his commitment, UNC remains with the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024.