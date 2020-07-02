AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Marvin Williams on NBA Career, 'Might be Over for Me'

Quierra Luck

As the NBA looks to return to television screens July 30th, could this be the last season fans see former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Marvin Williams in an NBA uniform? According to Williams, it might be over.

During an interview on 'The Player and The Fan,' Williams explained his future with the NBA. The Washington native had a quiet yet progressive and productive 15 year NBA career. Under the direction of Roy Williams, Williams took the plunge into the big leagues; He was Williams' first 'one and done.' He was the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. Williams left along with six other Tar Heels, Jawad Williams, Jackie Manuel, Melvin Scott, Rashad McCants, Raymond Felton, and Sean May.

Marvin Williams' career at UNC was more than just "luck"; he was the spark that motivated those around him to better. Williams knew he wanted to go to college; going straight to the NBA wasn't a dream. During his career at UNC, Williams played in all 36 games but didn't start; he averaged, 11.3 ppg, 6.6 RPG, with 51% FG. He made the All ACC Freshman team and crowned Rookie of the Year of the 2004-2005 season.

Once drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, Williams spent seven seasons in Atlanta Hawks maturing into the OG of the locker room; he averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and helped take the Hawks to the playoffs five straight years. After spending only two years in Utah, Williams made his way back home to North Carolina playing for Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets. During his tenure, Williams recorded 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, becoming the sound and reliable player in the locker room.

In February of 2020, Williams was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Not too long after, COVID-19 paused the NBA season forcing it to shut down as the seriousness of the virus began to take precedent over the immediate completion of the season. The NBA will be continuing the season in Orlando, Florida in a bubble without fans. The Bucks are seen as finals contenders going head to head with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams is often described as the one player who doesn't care about minutes or glory; he wants to play ball and make sure everyone wins. In his interview, Williams displays those qualities with sound answers and a quiet but meaningful demeanor; qualities his teammates, former and current, admire him for.

Williams spoke about the difficult decision; is this his last year in the NBA?

"Might be over for me. We'll see. I'm definitely going to sit down and talk to my family about it because it's different now. My daughter, we started school here in Charlotte, and I pulled her out of school to go to Milwaukee. We put her in school up there. She was in school for four days. They went on spring break. The pandemic hit. Now school's canceled up there. So we can't bring it back here and put her in school. She does school online up there every morning for an hour and a half or two hours or something.

But if I was to play again and if Milwaukee would not want me back, then I would be moving them again somewhere. So that would be three schools for her in the calendar year. And I'm not really trying to put her through that if I don't have to do it. So we'll see. I mean, I've got a lot to talk about with my family and stuff, but Lord willing, we'll get back to playing soon, and hopefully, I have an opportunity to win one maybe, but you never know. We'll see. We'll see."

If Williams does decide to retire this year, what could be next? A corner office for the NBA.

"Yeah, so I did an internship some years back in New York with the NBA league office, and I really enjoyed it. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with all the different departments up there that kind of grow the game, I would say, globally. So I really enjoyed it. So I really want to stay involved with the NBA if I can, if I do have the opportunity." Williams said, "So I'm just going to try to stay in contact with as many people as I can from the league office. When I'm done playing, maybe there'll be an opportunity up there for me. If not, I'll just be taking my kids to school every day, picking them up."

For the full interview, 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Commit Drake Maye Final Elite11 Evaluation

How did Four-Star QB Drake Maye finish in the Elite11 competition? SI All-American has his final scores.

Quierra Luck

Elite11 Competition Update: UNC Commit Four-Star QB Drake Maye

Day three is underway in Nashville as top 20 quarterbacks in the class of 2021 compete for bragging rights as the best in their class.

Quierra Luck

UNC Offered Five-Star CG Skyy Clark

Five-star prospect Skyy Clark just announced his offer from Roy Williams of North Carolina

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Dominating Duke Even in the NBA

A third-party Duke Twitter account boasted about the number of Blue Devils on NBA rosters vs. the number of Carolina's players on NBA rosters. They shouldn't have done that, because now I have to step in.

isaacschade

Mack Brown Secures First Class of 2021 Five-Star Recruit, No.1 CB Tony Grimes

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown just secured his first five-star recruit. The No.1 cornerback in the class of 2021 just announced his verbal commitment to UNC.

Quierra Luck

Brandon Robinson, 'Fans Forget We're Human Too'

Something for fans to think about the next time they tweet, write a comment, or bold enough to yell it at games.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Standout Stephanie Watts Returns to Chapel Hill

A former Tar Heel will be returning to Carolina Blue next season under the direction of head coach Courtney Banghart.

Quierra Luck

How Tony Grimes Could Change UNC Football

Grimes is one of the highest rated recruit in Tar Heel football history. He offers true legitimacy to a 2021 class that has been making a lot of noise.

Jonah Lossiah

Predictions Point to Top CB Tony Grimes at UNC

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his collegiate football program tomorrow, June 30th. All predictions point to North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

by

TarHeelsForLife

Does UNC Have a Freshman Three-Point Curse?

It seems like Tar Heel freshmen struggle to consistently hit threes. Is there a curse in Chapel Hill?

isaacschade

by

TarHeelsForLife