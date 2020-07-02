Marvin Williams on NBA Career, 'Might be Over for Me'

As the NBA looks to return to television screens July 30th, could this be the last season fans see former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Marvin Williams in an NBA uniform? According to Williams, it might be over.

During an interview on 'The Player and The Fan,' Williams explained his future with the NBA. The Washington native had a quiet yet progressive and productive 15 year NBA career. Under the direction of Roy Williams, Williams took the plunge into the big leagues; He was Williams' first 'one and done.' He was the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. Williams left along with six other Tar Heels, Jawad Williams, Jackie Manuel, Melvin Scott, Rashad McCants, Raymond Felton, and Sean May.

Marvin Williams' career at UNC was more than just "luck"; he was the spark that motivated those around him to better. Williams knew he wanted to go to college; going straight to the NBA wasn't a dream. During his career at UNC, Williams played in all 36 games but didn't start; he averaged, 11.3 ppg, 6.6 RPG, with 51% FG. He made the All ACC Freshman team and crowned Rookie of the Year of the 2004-2005 season.

Once drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, Williams spent seven seasons in Atlanta Hawks maturing into the OG of the locker room; he averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and helped take the Hawks to the playoffs five straight years. After spending only two years in Utah, Williams made his way back home to North Carolina playing for Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets. During his tenure, Williams recorded 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, becoming the sound and reliable player in the locker room.

In February of 2020, Williams was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Not too long after, COVID-19 paused the NBA season forcing it to shut down as the seriousness of the virus began to take precedent over the immediate completion of the season. The NBA will be continuing the season in Orlando, Florida in a bubble without fans. The Bucks are seen as finals contenders going head to head with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams is often described as the one player who doesn't care about minutes or glory; he wants to play ball and make sure everyone wins. In his interview, Williams displays those qualities with sound answers and a quiet but meaningful demeanor; qualities his teammates, former and current, admire him for.

Williams spoke about the difficult decision; is this his last year in the NBA?

"Might be over for me. We'll see. I'm definitely going to sit down and talk to my family about it because it's different now. My daughter, we started school here in Charlotte, and I pulled her out of school to go to Milwaukee. We put her in school up there. She was in school for four days. They went on spring break. The pandemic hit. Now school's canceled up there. So we can't bring it back here and put her in school. She does school online up there every morning for an hour and a half or two hours or something.

But if I was to play again and if Milwaukee would not want me back, then I would be moving them again somewhere. So that would be three schools for her in the calendar year. And I'm not really trying to put her through that if I don't have to do it. So we'll see. I mean, I've got a lot to talk about with my family and stuff, but Lord willing, we'll get back to playing soon, and hopefully, I have an opportunity to win one maybe, but you never know. We'll see. We'll see."

If Williams does decide to retire this year, what could be next? A corner office for the NBA.

"Yeah, so I did an internship some years back in New York with the NBA league office, and I really enjoyed it. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with all the different departments up there that kind of grow the game, I would say, globally. So I really enjoyed it. So I really want to stay involved with the NBA if I can, if I do have the opportunity." Williams said, "So I'm just going to try to stay in contact with as many people as I can from the league office. When I'm done playing, maybe there'll be an opportunity up there for me. If not, I'll just be taking my kids to school every day, picking them up."

For the full interview,

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!