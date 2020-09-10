SI.com
Roy Williams Responds to RNC Using North Carolina's Likeness in Video

Quierra Luck

In a recent interview with "The OG" a 99The Fan radio show starring Joe Giglo and Joe Ovies, Williams was asked about his feelings concerning the twitter video used by Eric Trump and the Republic National Convention. The basketball head coach detailed his first reaction with a description his wife hates him using, 

"Very insulting very. My wife hate it when I use this word but very pissed off. And so obviously to go with that. Everybody has their own right to their opinion and who they're gonna vote for, but don't use me to make it look like I'm in favor of one candidate over another."

Eric Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, posted the video of Roy Williams celebrating with his players in 2016 after defeating Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 76-72. Trump replaced Williams' face with Trumps and inserting family members and Kanye West on the face of players. An uproar amongst former players is an understatement.

Ultimately, North Carolina's complaint was successful and resulted in the removal of the video. 

In an immediate reaction, UNC's A.D. for Communications Steve Kirschner told News and Observer that the clip was used without North Carolina's permission. 

"First, our players, coaches, and staff support the Milwaukee Bucks' action to boycott yesterday's playoff game, which had the backing of the NBA and other professional athletes, teams, and leagues," Kirschner said in an emailed statement Thursday. "We are proud of Marvin Williams, Danny Green, Kenny Smith, and our other Tar Heel alumni who chose to take this important step against continued racial injustice. We are profoundly disappointed that political messaging would be made using video without permission that shows our players, coach, and uniforms from inside our team's locker room celebration."

