SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

NCAA Grants Winter Student-Athletes Another Year of Eligibility

isaacschade

Just like spring and fall student-athletes, winter athletes who compete during the 2020-21 academic year will each be granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA (and an extra year in which to complete it), should they so choose to use it.

Unclear is whether current seniors who opt to stay for the 2021-22 season will count against a team’s scholarship allotment.

In order to explain, let’s stay close to home and use an example from Carolina men’s basketball. Men’s basketball teams are allowed 13 scholarships per season. Garrison Brooks and Andrew Platek are the Tar Heels’ two scholarship seniors in the 2020-21 season. If either, or both, of them decide they want to play again next season, they would be allowed to do so. The question though is whether their scholarships would count against Carolina’s 13 or if they would be in addition to the 13.

If the scholarships of five-year seniors do count against the 13, it will cause major headaches for coaches working to figure out roster construction.

NCAA Division I Council chair Grace Calhoun (Athletic Director at Penn) noted that the council didn’t want student-athletes to have to choose between playing or electing to redshirt out of an abundance of caution in case a season was canceled in part or whole. Granting the extra year of eligibility allows all student-athletes to have the standard number of years of eligibility plus whatever part of this season is played.

The hope of the council is to use this one-time rule change in an effort to “provide as much opportunity and flexibility to athletes as possible amid the uncertainty that is hanging over this year of college sports.”

Calhoun told ESPN in an interview, “We felt it was important to make this decision now so student-athletes had the peace of mind to go into this season and compete. They know they can regain that eligibility and have their clock automatically extended, so they’re not taking that chance on the front end if they choose to compete.”

Keep in mind, this decision, though a one-time allowance, will not only affect the 2021-22 season but could affect each season up through 2024-25, when this year’s freshmen will be seniors. This means coaches will be having to completely re-figure out how to manage a potentially bigger roster for the next four seasons.

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels as NCAA-related COVID-19 information continues to emerge.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: Carolina Reaches Out to Former FSU Commit Bryce McGowens

McGowens, a class of 2021 shooting guard, decommitted from Florida State on October 8.

isaacschade

Podcast: NCAA Champion Jackie Manuel Talks Coming Home, Women's Hoops and Almost Transferring

David Noel and Quierra Luck bring you their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, and specifically, North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: David Noel Talks Bubble Sites, Class of 2021 and UNC Leadership

David Noel and Quierra Luck bring you their viewpoints weekly, featuring various sporting topics and games around the ACC, and specifically, North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

NBA Tar Heels Update: Danny Green and the Lakers Win the 2020 NBA Championship

Danny Green becomes the sixth Tar Heel to win three or more NBA Championships.

isaacschade

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 56-45 home victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Jabari Smith Commits to Auburn

Class of 2021 power forward Jabari Smith chose Auburn over Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

isaacschade

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Live Blog with continuous updates as North Carolina faces off against Boston College.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Caleb Houstan Eliminates Tar Heels

Houstan's final four includes Alabama, Duke, Michigan, and Virginia.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

How to Watch: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

Check here for details on how to watch North Carolina face-off with Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill October 10th.

Quierra Luck

Keys to Victory: Virginia Tech

There is an ACC top-25 matchup in Chapel Hill this weekend and it is the first big test for each team. Who will come out of the game 3-0?

Jonah Lossiah