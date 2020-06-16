AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

WNBA Announces Plan to Tip-Off for 2020 Season

Quierra Luck

The Women's National Basketball Association has announced their plan of return for the 2020 season. 

The WNBA is finalizing a partnership that would make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the official home for the season. There will be a competitive schedule of 22 regular season games leading to traditional playoff format. 

All 12 teams will make IMG Academy their home. The facilities will serve as a single site for training camp, housing and games. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert laid out the ground rules for return and their ultimate responsibility of keeping players and staff safe amid concerns of COVID-19.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”

Here's what you need to know:

  • Season will be played without fans
  • No games will be played in individual markets
  • No fans will be allowed at the single site 
  • Each team will play 22 games; regular season action tips off in late July
  • The season will run late July to late October 
  • Players will receive full pay and benefits in modified season

Tar Heels in the WNBA:

  • Jessica Breland, Phoenix
  • Paris Kea, Indiana
  • Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, Los Angeles
  • LaToya Sanders, Washington

For more information regarding the return of women's basketball and how to support, please visit WNBA.com.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tar Heels Dominate the NBA Top 100 Career Scoring List

A tweet about Vince Carter inspired a deep dive into the NBA's Top 100 Career Scoring List

isaacschade

by

ReedMeeks

Five-Star PG Kayla McPherson Lists UNC in Top 5

With three five-star verbal commits, can second-year head coach Courtney Banghart bring it home with Kayla McPherson?

Quierra Luck

2022 UNC Point Guard Target Jaden Bradley to Transfer

Jaden Bradley is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for his junior year.

isaacschade

NCAA Encourage Universities to Allow Day Off For Election Day

Social activism has become the forefront of many student-athletes. Their voices have forced a significant development to allow them to be apart of change.

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed!

Quierra Luck

Five-Star Guard Morasha Wiggins Verbally Commits To UNC

UNC Women's Basketball and Courtney Banghart has scored another five-star recruit in Morasha Wiggins.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Verbally Commits To UNC

Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has announced his decision on the next step of his football career.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown on Racism and Protests, 'We're very Transparent with Our Team'

With the world's largest civil rights movement currently happening, Mack Brown talks with his student-athletes and opens the door to using their platforms for change.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Free Throw Percentage

A look back at free throw percentage for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Armando Bacot, 'College Basketball is a Rude Awakening'

Armando Bacot details what he realized his freshman year and the importance of using his platform for racial equality.

Quierra Luck