WNBA Announces Plan to Tip-Off for 2020 Season

The Women's National Basketball Association has announced their plan of return for the 2020 season.

The WNBA is finalizing a partnership that would make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the official home for the season. There will be a competitive schedule of 22 regular season games leading to traditional playoff format.

All 12 teams will make IMG Academy their home. The facilities will serve as a single site for training camp, housing and games. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert laid out the ground rules for return and their ultimate responsibility of keeping players and staff safe amid concerns of COVID-19.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”

Here's what you need to know:

Season will be played without fans

No games will be played in individual markets

No fans will be allowed at the single site

Each team will play 22 games; regular season action tips off in late July

The season will run late July to late October

Players will receive full pay and benefits in modified season

Tar Heels in the WNBA:

Jessica Breland, Phoenix

Paris Kea, Indiana

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, Los Angeles

LaToya Sanders, Washington

For more information regarding the return of women's basketball and how to support, please visit WNBA.com.

