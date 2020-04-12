AllTarHeels
Ziarie Williams Announces His Commitment to Stanford

Quierra Luck

Ziaire William has chosen the college close to home, Stanford.

"Everyone, thank you guys for tuning in to this special recruiting video. I know you guys have been waiting a long time, trust me, I have to. If I would've known I would've committed a long time ago but the time has come so it's about time to make this decision. But before I make any announcement, I would like to give thoughts and prayers to those who are battling this coronavirus pandemic. I'm praying you guys stay home, stay safe. We're all in this together so the quicker we just follow directions and quarantine in our homes, the faster we could go back to living our normal lives again.

So with that being said, first and foremost, I'd like to thank God for everything. Without him, there is no me. I would like to thank my family, my friends, my supporting cast who have been with me since day 1. shout out to all of those, my 661 Lancaster, you guys... appreciate you. Had to get my shout outs but I would like to also thank the coaches who recruited me. You guys believed in me more than I believed in myself and I thank you for giving me the confidence that I never had but I always needed so thank you. But at the end of the day unfortunately I could only choose one school and with that being said, I'll be committing to the University of Stanford."

Williams was surrounded by his parents who celebrated his decision.

The Sierra Canyon senior was said to be a favorite on staying close to the West Coast. Despite the long connection of UNC recruiting Williams since before the season (8/27/2019), Arizona, USC, UCLA and Stanford are the frontrunners for the five-star prospect. William is ranked no. 5 overall for the class of 2020, and no. 3 in California.

Williams' 247 evaluation,

Significant physical upside with plenty of room to gain strength. Athletic wing with good size and decent length. Easily should be able to play both big three and small-ball four at college level. Smooth stroke with ability to hit threes off the catch and pull. More of a one- and two-dribble pull-up shooter than slasher, but has quick first step and good touch around basket. Has multi-positional defensive upside. Adding strength and improving ball skills/aggressiveness will take game to the next level. Easy high major talent with significant NBA upside.

