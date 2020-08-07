AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Carolina 19th in Preseason Coaches Poll

isaacschade

The preseason college football Coaches Poll was released on Thursday. For the first time since 2016, the Tar Heels are ranked. Carolina is 19th, the program’s highest preseason ranking since starting the 2010 season as number 16. 

Joining Carolina in the top 25 are three other ACC schools. Clemson is the top-ranked team in the nation, Notre Dame comes in at 10th, and Virginia Tech rounds out the ACC contingent at 24th.

Additionally, five other ACC schools are in the others receiving votes category. Those schools include Louisville (33rd), Miami (34th), Virginia (37th), Pittsburgh (t-48th), and Duke (t-48th).

The ACC also released the official schedule for the 2020 college football season on Thursday. As a reminder, each ACC team will play 10 conference games, plus one non-conference game. The Tar Heels are yet to announce their non-conference game, but we have the opportunity to see which of Carolina’s conferences foes are named in the Coaches Poll.

Two opponents on the 2020 roster are among those listed in the Coaches Poll top 25:

  • vs. Virginia Tech | Ranking: 24 | October 10 | Saturday
  • vs. Notre Dame | Ranking: 10 | November 27 | Friday

A further three opponents fall into the “others receiving votes” category:

  • at Virginia | Ranking: 37 | October 31 | Saturday
  • at Duke | Ranking: t-48 | November 7 | Saturday
  • at Miami | Ranking: 34 | December 5 | Saturday

Keep in mind, there’s also the possibility that Carolina’s non-conference opponent (slated for September 19) could also be a ranked team.

Looking at the breakdown of when the Tar Heels will play these five teams who are either ranked or receiving votes, the tail end of the season projects to be the most difficult. Four of the final five games will be against teams named in the preseason Coaches Poll.

After back-to-back weeks playing at Virginia and Duke, Carolina will host Wake Forest, then enjoy a much-needed bye week before finishing out the regular season hosting Notre Dame and traveling to Miami.

How will Sam Howell and company handle the back-loaded schedule? Assuming the college football season comes to fruition, we’ll find out in four months.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Football Schedule Announced; Season Begins September 12

North Carolina football officially releases the schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Quierra Luck

by

Chaunte'l Powell

UNC Football: First Day Observations

With the first day of practice in the books, here are Mack Brown notes for defense and offense.

Quierra Luck

Fall 2020 ACC Olympic Sports Plan

The ACC plans for Olympic Sports to commence play on Thursday, September 10.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Tyler Hansbrough on His Favorite Career Moment. Can You Guess?

One of the more memorable nights in Carolina history, ruining JJ Reddick's senior night. Duke was ranked No. 1.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

Mack Brown On Fall Objectives, Team Updates and New Helmets

Mack Brown gives full report on objectives and team health amid start of fall practice on August 6th.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Top-20 Career Scoring and Rebound List Overlap

Nine different Tar Heels are in the UNC top-20 in both career points and rebounds.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman Eligible to Play this Season for Jacksonville State University

Coach Ray Harper of Jacksonville State University has received a wavier and Brandon Huffman will be able to play this season.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

UNC Extends Offer to Diego Pounds

UNC are the latest in a long line of programs to offer a scholarship to an exciting offensive line prospect out of North Carolina.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Three-Star Jared Wilson Flips to UGA; Decommits from UNC

Monday evening, Jared Wilson announced his decision to flip back to Georgia after committing to North Carolina in April.

Quierra Luck

MLB Tar Heels Update (8/5/20)

Here's your weekly update on how Tar Heel alums are faring in MLB.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck