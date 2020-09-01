ACC Announces Official Kick-off Times for First Two Weeks

College fans, the time is here, literally. ACC has released game times for the next two weeks.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN



Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12



Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN



Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)



Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)



Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)



Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

It seems like the conference is taking the season as it comes and not rushing to immediate judgment for the long haul. With a time stamp on games, the reality for the season is beginning to kick in as excitement for college teams begin to grow.

