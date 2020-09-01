SI.com
ACC Announces Official Kick-off Times for First Two Weeks

Quierra Luck

College fans, the time is here, literally. ACC has released game times for the next two weeks. 

Saturday, Sept. 12
Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19
Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN
Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN
USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)
UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN
*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Saturday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

It seems like the conference is taking the season as it comes and not rushing to immediate judgment for the long haul. With a time stamp on games, the reality for the season is beginning to kick in as excitement for college teams begin to grow. 

North Carolina opens at home against Syracuse, September 12th at 12 pm. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

