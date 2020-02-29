AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Charlie Heck On The Culture Change at UNC, 'People Are Talking Carolina Football Again'

Quierra Luck

OL Charlie Heck wasn't supposed to be this "enormous" as spectators at the NFL Combine described him. Son of 12 year NFL veteran and Notre Dame alum, Andy Heck, Heck was only 6'0 and 145 in high school; Fast forward to today, he's 6'7 and 311 pounds. And proudly stating he's willing to gain 20 more. Heck isn't a kid anymore. 

During his NFL Combine, Heck made sure to discuss his time at Carolina and the new culture brought in by the return of late 90's head coach, Mack Brown. Heck praised the university for getting behind UNC and turning it into something special.

"Instantly, Coach Brown, kind of, changed the culture there. People are really excited about football again in Carolina. Not just the team, but the whole town was buzzing when he came. People are really starting to talk about Carolina football again."

And they are. Last year Coach Mack brought them their first bowl game win in six years when they defeated Temple in the Military Bowl, 55-13. During his previous four year tenure at Carolina, 1993-1997, Brown made four bowl appearances, winning three. His return to UNC revitalized not only a football program but a fanbase. 

Heck, who started 35 out of 36 games during his three years at Carolina, is projected to be the first Tar Heel to be drafted. Heck has met with the Bears, whom his father played for and where former teammate, Mitch Trubisky currently plays, and informally with the Texans and Cowboys. 

Per the combine, Heck's measurement came in as:

  • Height: 6-7 5/8
  • Weight: 311
  • Hand: 10 2/8
  • Arm: 34 1/8
  • Wingspan: 82 2/8

There hasn't been a clear cut winner for the offensive lineman, but he met with the most critical coach to him, his father,

"We sat down. We talked about St. Elmo's Steak House a little bit more than football. But it was great. It was great seeing him." (via Joe Person)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Football Updates: Everything to Know About the Heels Upcoming Season

Football season is quickly approaching. Heels head coach Mack Brown addresses team depth, stand-outs, and what to expect from his new coaching staff.

Quierra Luck

Live Blog/Open Thread: NC State at UNC

UNC faces NC State in what has turned into a needed win for both teams.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Is NC State UNC's Rival? Numbers Say Different...

UNC snaps seven game losing streak, defeating the Wolfpack, 85-79 in Chapel Hill.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Remembers Kobe Bryant

Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks, Kenny Smith, Jr., and Brandon Robinson reflect on the importance of Kobe Bryant to their careers.

Quierra Luck

by

Eve B

Who Got Next: UNC Prepares to Face NC State

The Tar Heels face off the Wolfpack in the Dean Dome. Can UNC ruin their chances for a post season run?

Quierra Luck

Does Fan Support Really Matter? Brandon Robinson Sees The True Fans

Brandon Robinson opens up about needing real fans, even when they lose and having past player support during a tough season.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Coby White Shines In Chicago! Dropping 66 Points in Two Days!

Former UNC star Coby White makes his case for NBA rising star as he drops 66 points in two days.

Quierra Luck

Brandon Robinson on Cam Johnson visit, 'He's not the same player we knew'

Former UNC star Cam Johnson returned to UNC during All Star break and according to Brandon Robinson, no one recognized him on the court.

Quierra Luck

UNC's Brandon Robinson Injury Update and Playing With Cole Anthony

Brandon Robinson on fighting injuries and what it's like to share the floor with Cole Anthony

Quierra Luck

UNC heads to Louisville for a must win against the Cardinals

Find out how to watch a must need win for UNC as they go against the No. 1 seed in the ACC.

Quierra Luck