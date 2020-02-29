OL Charlie Heck wasn't supposed to be this "enormous" as spectators at the NFL Combine described him. Son of 12 year NFL veteran and Notre Dame alum, Andy Heck, Heck was only 6'0 and 145 in high school; Fast forward to today, he's 6'7 and 311 pounds. And proudly stating he's willing to gain 20 more. Heck isn't a kid anymore.

During his NFL Combine, Heck made sure to discuss his time at Carolina and the new culture brought in by the return of late 90's head coach, Mack Brown. Heck praised the university for getting behind UNC and turning it into something special.

"Instantly, Coach Brown, kind of, changed the culture there. People are really excited about football again in Carolina. Not just the team, but the whole town was buzzing when he came. People are really starting to talk about Carolina football again."

And they are. Last year Coach Mack brought them their first bowl game win in six years when they defeated Temple in the Military Bowl, 55-13. During his previous four year tenure at Carolina, 1993-1997, Brown made four bowl appearances, winning three. His return to UNC revitalized not only a football program but a fanbase.

Heck, who started 35 out of 36 games during his three years at Carolina, is projected to be the first Tar Heel to be drafted. Heck has met with the Bears, whom his father played for and where former teammate, Mitch Trubisky currently plays, and informally with the Texans and Cowboys.

Per the combine, Heck's measurement came in as:

Height: 6-7 5/8

Weight: 311

Hand: 10 2/8

Arm: 34 1/8

Wingspan: 82 2/8

There hasn't been a clear cut winner for the offensive lineman, but he met with the most critical coach to him, his father,

"We sat down. We talked about St. Elmo's Steak House a little bit more than football. But it was great. It was great seeing him." (via Joe Person)