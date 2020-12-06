Roy Williams Gifts Chazz Surratt a Special Senior Gift

As his final season wraps up, Chazz Surratt is feeling the love from every corner of North Carolina; multiple programs congratulating, award watchlists, and of course, Tar Heel nation. But there was one special gift Surratt received from UNC's basketball program that highlighted what could've been.

After his final home game wrapped up against Western Carolina where the Heels dominated, 49-9, Surratt was gifted a North Carolina basketball jersey from Roy Williams.

Before making football a career choice, Surratt was stellar in high school as a point guard ranked No. 23 in North Carolina. The North Carolina native played basketball all four years at East Lincoln High School, averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 90 games. In his sophomore year, Surratt played quarterback amassing 119 touchdowns, 228 yards per game, totaling 9803 yards.

In Chapel Hill, Surratt transitioned to linebacker after a couple of years at quarterback. In 2018, Surratt played his final game as quarterback for UNC after suffering an injury the year prior, resulting in a three-week rest period. In 2019, Surratt revitalized his career at linebacker and hasn't looked back since.

At linebacker, Surratt leads Carolina with 75 tackles and 6.0 sacks through nine games this season. He is second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss, six hurries, one interception, one breakup, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. Surratt is ranked second in the ACC with 115 tackles. He is also named to Bednarik and Nagurski Watch Lists and was recently named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!