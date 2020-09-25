Three-Star OT Diego Pounds Verbally Commits to North Carolina

Three-star OT Diego Pounds verbally committed to UNC Football on his Instagram live.

The Raleigh native is a three-star prospect and current senior at Millbrook High School. North Carolina offered the offensive tackle early August; one of their last scholarships offers for the class of 2021.

Currently, North Carolina lacks depth in the offensive tackle position for the incoming class. Eli Sutton is the lone tackle for Brown. In July, Jared Wilson, who committed to North Carolina, flipped back to Georgia Bulldogs, leaving a gap. Pounds will become Mack Brown's 14th in-state recruit and eighth offensively.

According to 247Sports, Pounds' top four choices are North Carolina, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn; Crystal Ball predictions had Pounds choosing Penn State. But Carolina commits have been increasingly active on social media recruiting Pounds to join 'Chap Way.'

UNC's self proclaimed best recruiter, Keeshawn Silver, appeared in Pounds Instagram after his announcement.

AllTarHeels analysis by Jonah Lossiah:

He boosts an impressive frame at 6’6” and more than 300 pounds, and his strength is apparent. He has good athleticism for the tackle position, though he could probably shift inside to guard if need be. As he continues to work on his strength there is no doubt he has the size and natural ability to be a tackle at the collegiate level.

Something that is good to see at the high school stage is a lineman that relishes finishing blocks. It’s easy to rely on your natural advantages, but Pounds consistently is seen running down field and driving defenders to the whistle or into the ground.

