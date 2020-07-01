Elite11 Competition Update: UNC Commit Four-Star QB Drake Maye

Day three is underway in Nashville as top 20 quarterbacks in the class of 2021 compete for bragging rights as the best in their class.

SI-All American has been doing the dirty work for us, keeping an eye on star QB, Drake Maye. Coming in at 6'5 and 210 pounds, the 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

Maye is competing with the likes of Caleb Williams, Ty Thompson and Maddox Kopp; an incredible group of talented kids who are sure to push you to limits to compete at a higher level.

Over the last few days, SI-All American gave updates on each participant. Maye was sluggish the first couple of days but seemed to show flashing of his natural arm talent.

Sports Illustrated All-American graded out every throw by every quarterback throughout the night, using a numerical grading system on a scale of 1-3 with a tiebreaker set at the highest amount of highest-graded throws. A 3 equates to a money throw - timed and thrown accurately. A 2 equates to an all-around solid pass that got to its target with issue. A 1 equates to an uncatchable pass or a mix of factors leading to an incompletion.

Day one:

16. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

The strong arm was on display but not as much as the inconsistency in the short to intermediate routes.

Drake Maye (N.C.) -- North Carolina commitment -- was another guy who was in the top 5 of the pre-camp rankings, but he could not find his form during Day 1. That changed for Maye during the pro-day setting. After a hot start, Maye was most consistent to the third level of the field, and while his footwork lacked at times, his natural arm talent flashed.

Day two:

9. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Grade: 2.32, 9 money throws

The North Carolina commitment started hot and remained relatively consistent through the workout. His deep balls were rock solid despite somewhat slow-footed tendencies. Timing wasn’t on par with the best despite the arm talent being right there. Closed the run very well.

Maye has the ability to push through the adversities and shine in Nashville. Moving up considerably over the course of a day shows the commitment and talent he embodies.

