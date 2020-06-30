MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- The first day of competition is in the books at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals as some of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 looked the part on Monday afternoon.

Based solely on Monday's workout, unlike Sunday's pre-camp ranking which considered 2019 tape and other in-person evaluation, SI All-American updates its ranking of the 20 passers in attendance.

SI All-American Ranking:

1. Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Our staff witnessed two "misses" from Williams all night long. The athleticism, delivery, arm strength and consistent accuracy was unmatched to all on the field not named Justin Fields.

2. Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite

After catching onlookers' attention based on an ideal frame, the Oregon commitment played the part with a big arm all evening long. Second and third level accuracy was sustained as the night wore on.

3. Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

The timing, accuracy and ball placement from the USC commitment proved clean through most of the workout.

4. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Michigan commitment's quick release combined with the pop off his right hand resonated as others' began to wear down.

5. Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Georgia's future QB came in with high expectations and he matched them on a consistent basis. There's an effortlessness in his game along with the velocity few can contend with.

6. Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

It doesn't take long to see why he is the hottest passer on hand in terms of recruiting. Smooth, quick release with great anticipation and timing also to his name. Florida State may have to hold on for dear life here.

7. Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

The uncommitted Texan flashed about as well as any passer on hand during his top 10 throws, including at the end of the night in winning the rail shot challenge over Williams.

8. Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

As sharp as any passer in attendance early in the day when it came to accuracy. The LSU commitment was comfortable off-platform as well.

9. Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

The Penn State pledge made consistent throws to all three levels with a couple 'wow' throws mixed in.

10. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Early on, the future Florida QB looked like one of the top handful of prospect performers. Even with a slight drop-off as the night progressed, he looked about as good as he has in this setting.

11. Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas)

Texas Tech's quarterback commitment flashed to the second and third level all evening long.

12. Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.)

The Missouri-bound prospect doesn't have the long ball ability of some of his peers, but the compact passer has a quick release and proves accurate.

13. Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

Ohio State's 2021 crown jewel flashed a strong arm at times but the accuracy and consistency fell short of his peers on this night.

14. Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II

The uncommitted Texan has a compact, yet effective delivery with adequate velocity at times.

15. Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

The Baylor commitment's high-arching deep ball was on display well late in the evening, where his timing lined up well.

16. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

The strong arm was on display but not as much as the inconsistency in the short to intermediate routes.

17. Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

The Californian's delivery remained low throughout the night and the velocity didn't match what we've seen on tape. Still, the Notre Dame commitment can flash in the intermediate game.

18. Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

Auburn's dynamic commitment played high at times Monday but settled outside of the pocket well.

19. Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas)

The Tennessee commitment started off slow, often short on intermediate routes but rebounded some as the night progressed.

20. Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

A Florida baseball commitment, his release fluidity and accuracy fell short of his peers on this night.

