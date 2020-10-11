Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 56-45 home victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

What a relief it was to have fans in the stands. For a team that was bolstered by a sellout in every home game in 2019, to see faces in the crowd surely provided a big lift. Mack Brown said as much in the postgame press conference.

Following last week’s tough road victory over Boston College, many commented that it was a game last year’s Tar Heels likely would not have won as they were still learning how to rise to the occasion. The same is likely true of today’s game. Recall that last year Carolina lost in Blacksburg in six overtimes and were looking for revenge today. When Virginia Tech refused to go away today, the Heels kept making winning plays.

Speaking of, the Tar Heels seemingly had today’s game in hand on multiple occasions, but let Virginia Tech back in the game. They held a 21-0 lead and the Hokies fought back to 21-14. They held a 42-17 lead before allowing the Hokies to close within five at 42-37. At the same time, the outcome never really felt in doubt. It will now become incumbent on the Tar Heels to move beyond just learning how to win and instead learning how to put the other team away.

For example, the Tar Heels forced three-and-outs on three of Virginia Tech’s first four possessions. After that, they couldn’t force another one the rest of the game.

Carolina likely would've had four straight three-and-outs to start the game, but the refs missed a rather apparent hold as Chazz Surratt came barrelling across the line. The Heels were up 21-0 at that point, but Virginia Tech ultimately scored on that drive and found some new life. No telling how the game changes if that specific play had been correctly adjudicated.

The 56-45 final score was the highest scoring game between AP-ranked opponents in ACC history (101 combined points).

The 35 first half points Carolina scored is the most points Virginia Tech has surrendered in a half since giving up 35 in the first half to Miami on December 7, 2002. Interestingly, that game resulted in the exact same score (56-45) as today’s. For the record, that Miami team lost in double overtime in the National Championship game to Ohio State.

Staying in the lane of records set, 56 is the most points in program history for the Tar Heels against an AP-ranked opponent and the most they’ve scored against Virginia Tech.

The word is out about the Tar Heels dynamic backfield duo. On social media and in highlight packages throughout Saturday, multiple outlets referred to Michael Carter and Javonte Williams as the best running back duo in the country. They went out and proved it on Saturday. The pair combined for an absurd 383 rushing yards, including a career high 214 for Carter. Each back rushed for two touchdowns. Furthermore, this was the first time in UNC history that two running backs rushed for over 150 yards in the same game.

The Hokies came into the game having rushed for 300+ yards in every game. The Tar Heels became the first opponent to hold them under that number, surrendering 260 yards on the ground.

Of concern is that after allowing Virginia Tech to score on just two of their first half drives, the Hokies scored on their first four drives of the second half and five of their six total second half drives.

The Tar Heels are struggling to force turnovers. They had zero takeaways today, although they were unlucky when a tipped pass floated through the air straight into the waiting arms of a Hokie receiver. So didn’t have any takeaways last week against Boston College and the interception at the end of the game against Syracuse stands as the lone takeaway on the season.

Thankfully though, Carolina was stingy with the ball today themselves, not surrendering any turnovers. You could, however, consider the onside kick that Virginia Tech recovered a “turnover”. In the postgame press conference, Coach Brown said they were actually on the lookout for an onside but just didn’t execute.

Interestingly, in addition to the lack of turnovers, Carolina was able to only record one sack today (Tomari Fox).

It’s nice to be 3-0 and still have things to clean up. For example: Carolina has been whistled for at least nine penalties in each game this season.

Javonte Williams has become a touchdown magnet. He has scored at least two in each game this season and has amassed a total of eight.

The Tar Heels have been struggling to get Dazz Newsome involved in the passing game. He had just two catches for 25 yards against Syracuse and one for six against Boston College. Today he led all receivers with seven receptions, good for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also had a six-yard run that resulted in a touchdown.

Dyami Brown also secured his first two touchdowns of the season and led the Tar Heels in receiving yards with 86.

Jonathan Kim is a huge weapon for the Heels. Coming into today, he was 11-for-11 on touchbacks. He had nine kickoffs today, seven of which resulted in touchbacks. Of the two that weren’t touchbacks, one came after he was pushed back 15 yards because of a penalty and the other was the last kickoff of the day (so let’s show some grace there, shall we?). That means he is 18-for-20 on touchbacks this season.

On the injury front, Storm Duck did not play. The Carolina secondary is fighting a war of attrition. On the flip side, Joshua Ezeudu was finally able to play, bolstering the offensive line. Coach Brown said, “I thought he was a huge lift coming back.” Each Fox brother missed some time in the game. We’ll have to monitor their status.

For the first time this season, Chazz Surratt was not the leading tackler. Cam’Ron Kelly held that distinction today, finishing with nine tackles (eight solo) including one of the Tar Heels’ three tackles for loss.

Mack Brown took the classy route of not punching in a touchdown at the end of the game with the Tar Heels in the red zone. Unfortunately as Sam Howell tried to burn a few extra seconds before taking a knee, a Hokie player took a shot to Howell’s head. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and nothing serious unfolded. Howell showed his maturity in the postgame press conference by refusing to discuss what was said on the field.

