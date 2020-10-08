How to Watch: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.- North Carolina meets a neighbored rivalry, Virginia Tech, this Saturday, Oct. 10 at Kenan Stadium.

UNC (2-0, 2-0 ACC) is coming off a wild win in Chestnut Hill against Boston College, 26-22, with Trey Morrison sealing the deal late in the fourth quarter by intercepting Paul Jurkovec. The Hokies are returning to the Carolinas for the second week after defeating Duke, 38-31.

Carolina is looking for redemption against Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0 ACC) after competing in the longest game in ACC history last season going into six overtimes, losing, 43-41.

Check out the history between the two undefeated teams below and how to watch!

Game Notes:

• Carolina and Virginia Tech meet for the 17th successive season on the football field on Saturday, Oct. 10, at noon on ABC.

• Last year, in what turned out to be the longest game in ACC football history, host Virginia Tech outlasted the Tar Heels, 43-41, in six overtimes in Blacksburg, Va. Sam Howell tied a UNC freshman quarterback record with five touchdown passes.

• UNC is 4-8-2 at home against Virginia Tech. That includes a 1-7 mark since the Hokies joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2004 season.

• Carolina's last win in Chapel Hill against the Hokies was a 48-34 result in 2012. Giovani Bernard rushed for a personal-best 262 yards, and QB Bryn Renner finished 17 of 30 for 194 yards with a touchdown pass and a 4-yard scoring rush.

• The series dates back to 1895 when the Tar Heels won 32-5 at a neutral site. 16 of the first 20 meetings were played at a neutral site with the other four played in Chapel Hill.

• The first meeting in Chapel Hill came in 1900, a 0-0 draw

Mack Brown vs. Virginia Tech:

• Mack Brown is 1-1 all-time against Virginia Tech. At Tulane, Brown defeated Virginia Tech, 57-38, in 1987. Last year, the Tar Heels lost 43-41 in six overtimes to the Hokies.

• Brown never faced Virginia Tech during his first stint as head coach at North Carolina; However, the two teams did square off in the Gator Bowl at the end of the 1997 season.

How to watch/listen:

Kickoff: Noon ET

ABC: Bob Wischusen, Play-by-play; Dan Orlovsky, Analyst; Marty Smith, Sideline

Tar Heel Sports Network: Jones Angell, Play-by-play; Brian Simmons, Analyst; Lee Pace, Sideline

Satellite Radio: Sirius (137), XM (193), Internet (955)

