SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

Shawn Krest

The UNC secondary has suffered plenty of attrition this season. As coach Mack Brown pointed out, the team’s entire starting defensive backfield for the opener was not available for the Duke game.

That has given an opportunity for young players to contribute, like Cam’ron Kelly.

The sophomore strong safety was second on the team against Duke with 11 tackles, including five solo tackles, also second-best. He also broke up a pass. For the season, he’s third on the Tar Heel defense with 43 tackles. He also has a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

“I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable in run fits, as well as the passing game,” he says of his improvement over last year. “Bouncing back was a great thing for me. The guys in the room motivated me. You’re doing it for the person right next to you, doing it for the team. I’m just keeping my head on. We’re keeping each other’s head on during this time, because everybody knows football is a tough game, especially the mental and physical approach. We’re just dialed in. I’ve definitely become more comfortable and more of a team player in a sense.”

That’s helped, since the secondary is going deeper and deeper into the depth chart.

“We just stuck to the script,” he said. “We came together as a unit, as Rude Boys, as a DB room. We came together. We’re a very tight knit group. We didn’t let the odds define us, especially with the opt outs and the injuries. We just took it day by day, kept our heads on, kept our heads high and focused on every game plan, every practice and made each other better.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Sam Howell remained in the game against Duke until late in the second half, despite the lopsided score. Mack Brown explains his policy on when to pull his starters

Shawn Krest

North Carolina to Start Season at No. 16

For the 15th straight season, UNC starts the year ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels will open the year at No. 16 in the preseason poll. Only two ACC teams start the year ahead of them.

Shawn Krest

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Duke came into the UNC game with the nation's two best pass rushers, but Carolina shut both of them down. Mack Brown explains how the Tar Heels beat the pass rush and protected Sam Howell

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Mack Brown was proud of the way UNC bounced back from a loss at Virginia to beat Duke, saying it was important not to let a loss beat them twice.

Shawn Krest

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wasn't ready to crow about beating Duke. "I can't say anything. I've lost to them twice. I'm 2-2 against them." But he discussed the game plan and how it changed after the Heels got an early lead

Shawn Krest

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest