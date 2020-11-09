SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

Shawn Krest

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel had a big day against Duke in Carolina’s blowout win. He had nine tackles, which was third-most on the team, including a team high six solo stops. Gemmel also added a sack, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble on the first play of the second half that UNC’s offense turned into a touchdown.

Gemmel said the game plan was different from the UVA game because of Duke’s personnel.

“We knew coming into the game that Duke didn’t really pride themselves on running the quarterback,” he said. “They wanted to get touches on the backs a lot, so the game plan was different than going to Virginia last week. We focused more on their stretch game, their inside zone, their counter rather than quarterback run game.”

Once Carolina got up big, Gemmel and the rest of the defense were able to keep their focus and not open the door for a potential comeback.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but the first thing that comes to my mind when we get up on a team by touchdown or two or even three is I start looking at their scheme,” he said. “The scheme starts to change a lot. We saw empty from them a lot this game, which was something we haven’t seen from them at all, because they haven’t shown it at all this season except late, in two-minute offense. For me, it was seeing what they were going to come out in since we were up by a couple touchdowns. What they came out to was empty, so we went to our empty check.”

It’s always good to beat your rival, but Gemmel wasn’t in a mood to crow after the game.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve lost two times to them. I can’t say it. I’m 2-2 against them right now. I’m just glad we can get the seniors another win in a row against them.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

North Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Blue Devils in the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions

Shawn Krest

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

Shawn Krest

Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award for the second straight year. He's joined by freshman Walker Kessler, making UNC the only school with two players on the list

Shawn Krest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Duke: Those Games Hold More Weight

Mack Brown is preparing to face Duke's pass rush on Saturday. He talked about the importance of rivalry games. "Those hold a little bit more weight than some of the others.”

Shawn Krest

Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

North Carolina beat Duke on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. Blue Devils lineman Rakavius Chambers remembers the feeling of that loss and says, "The bell belongs in Durham. The bell belongs at Duke University."

Shawn Krest