Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel had a big day against Duke in Carolina’s blowout win. He had nine tackles, which was third-most on the team, including a team high six solo stops. Gemmel also added a sack, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble on the first play of the second half that UNC’s offense turned into a touchdown.

Gemmel said the game plan was different from the UVA game because of Duke’s personnel.

“We knew coming into the game that Duke didn’t really pride themselves on running the quarterback,” he said. “They wanted to get touches on the backs a lot, so the game plan was different than going to Virginia last week. We focused more on their stretch game, their inside zone, their counter rather than quarterback run game.”

Once Carolina got up big, Gemmel and the rest of the defense were able to keep their focus and not open the door for a potential comeback.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but the first thing that comes to my mind when we get up on a team by touchdown or two or even three is I start looking at their scheme,” he said. “The scheme starts to change a lot. We saw empty from them a lot this game, which was something we haven’t seen from them at all, because they haven’t shown it at all this season except late, in two-minute offense. For me, it was seeing what they were going to come out in since we were up by a couple touchdowns. What they came out to was empty, so we went to our empty check.”

It’s always good to beat your rival, but Gemmel wasn’t in a mood to crow after the game.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve lost two times to them. I can’t say it. I’m 2-2 against them right now. I’m just glad we can get the seniors another win in a row against them.”