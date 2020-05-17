Three-Star WR JJ Jones to Commit Next Week

JJ Jones has just released his top five schools, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Originally he was set to announce his commitment on his birthday, August 5th but it seems like he's had a change of heart.

Eight days later, Jones announces he will declare three months earlier sometime in late May. No one knows the exact date; Good way to keep recruiters and media on their toes.

The 6-foot 3 and 190 pounds WR is ranked no. 2 in his state and no. 49 in his position for the class of 2021. As a junior at Myrtle Beach high school, Jones recorded 16 touchdowns and 707 receiving yards despite missing four games. Jones, a dual-athlete, received his offer from Carolina in October 2019 and soon after was able to visit during Junior Day, January 2020.

Despite being recruited by his home state, Jones is predicted to commit to North Carolina.

AllTarHeels Evaluation by Jonah Lossiah,

Due to his level of athleticism, Jones can line up anywhere on the field. He could be a terror in the slot due to his mix of size and speed. Very few slot corners could handle his height, and about the same number of college linebackers could hang with his footspeed down the seam. However, his highest ceiling lies with the Z position, or primary outside receiver. Go and fade routes are where he can easily prosper, but screens could also prove deadly if he elevates his ball skills. Jones shows an extreme amount of potential. Considering his relative lack of experience at the position, it bodes well for his future. It would not be surprising to see his stock rise next season if he can take those steps in the right direction.