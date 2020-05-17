AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Three-Star WR JJ Jones to Commit Next Week

Quierra Luck

JJ Jones has just released his top five schools, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Originally he was set to announce his commitment on his birthday, August 5th but it seems like he's had a change of heart. 

Eight days later, Jones announces he will declare three months earlier sometime in late May. No one knows the exact date; Good way to keep recruiters and media on their toes. 

The 6-foot 3 and 190 pounds WR is ranked no. 2 in his state and no. 49 in his position for the class of 2021. As a junior at Myrtle Beach high school, Jones recorded 16 touchdowns and 707 receiving yards despite missing four games. Jones, a dual-athlete, received his offer from Carolina in October 2019 and soon after was able to visit during Junior Day, January 2020. 

Despite being recruited by his home state, Jones is predicted to commit to North Carolina.

AllTarHeels Evaluation by Jonah Lossiah,

Due to his level of athleticism, Jones can line up anywhere on the field. He could be a terror in the slot due to his mix of size and speed. Very few slot corners could handle his height, and about the same number of college linebackers could hang with his footspeed down the seam. However, his highest ceiling lies with the Z position, or primary outside receiver. Go and fade routes are where he can easily prosper, but screens could also prove deadly if he elevates his ball skills. Jones shows an extreme amount of potential. Considering his relative lack of experience at the position, it bodes well for his future. It would not be surprising to see his stock rise next season if he can take those steps in the right direction.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

George Lynch and Tracey Pennywell Raising Money to Change Student-Athletes Lives

Two Former Tar Heels Aim To Level The Playing Field for HBCU Student-Athletes, and One Heel is a National Champion.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

Four-Star DE Zaire Patterson Announces Commitment Date

Later this month, Zaire Patterson is expected to announce the next step in his collegiate football career.

Quierra Luck

ACC Commissioner Anticipating Fall Football but Preparing for Other Scenarios

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford offered fans a glimmer of hope Thursday afternoon. The conference is anticipating a football season but playing it smart should the scenario change.

Quierra Luck

by

isaacschade

2019-20 UNC Basketball Stats in Review: Total Points

The 2019-20 Carolina basketball team struggled to put the ball in the basket. Let's take a look back.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Wes Miller Voted No. 1 Coach Under 40 by ESPN

ESPN ranked Roy Williams as the best coaching hire of the last 25 years, and it's only fitting that a former player of his is listed at the top spot alongside him.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Name, Image, and Likeness: The Runaway Train

Head football coach Mack Brown spoke about his current thoughts surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness on Monday at his press conference

isaacschade

by

Jonah Lossiah

On the Board – May 14th Edition

In what will be a recurring series, On the Board will provide updates on some of the top football prospects on Carolina's recruiting board. This piece will track any lists that recruits have released, as well as any dates announced for commitments.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Four- Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Announces Commitment Date, June 12

It's down to the final five. Who will be on the receiving end of Jahvaree Ritzie's commitment?

Quierra Luck

My First Dance: Building a Bridge Between Sports Illustrated and Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Sports Illustrated have a rocky (at best) history. Never fear, new writer Isaac Schade is here to heal the wounds.

isaacschade

by

CadillacKeeli

George Lynch on Winning a Pick-Up Game against Jordan, 'He Still Owes Me Dinner'

With 'The Last Dance' ending this week, Michael Jordan stories have hit every news cycle. Still, the special ones seem to be about his relationship with Carolina.

Quierra Luck