On the Board – May 14th Edition

It has been a busy week on the recruiting trial. Here's what we know about some of the top recruits still assessing their options.

Jahvaree Ritzie

Ritzie might be the number one target for Mack Brown and Jay Bateman right now. He is one of the best uncommitted players in the state of North Carolina and seems to have developed a strong relationship with many Tar Heel coaches and commits. He is also the teammate of 2021 UNC commit RaRa Dillworth, who made his decision in April.

Ritzie has announced he will be committing on June 12. He has listed a top five of North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State.

JJ Jones

Jones stands out as a great athlete and is listed as the top wide receiver in South Carolina. At the beginning of the month, he released a top five of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Jones announced that he would be committing on his birthday, August 5th. However, on Wednesday (May 13) he said that he would be ‘committing next week’.

Zaire Patterson

Patterson is a versatile athlete who can play both outside linebacker and weak-side defensive end. His top eight consists of Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.

He will be committing on May 26.

Tony Grimes

Grimes has been touted as the top cornerback in the class of 2021. The five-star prospect is the highest rated player on the board for UNC and certainly would be a massive get for any program in the country. His top eight is currently Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia and North Carolina. He will be cutting his list to three on May 31 and has a commitment date of December 1st.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Ingram-Dawkins is a four-star defensive lineman from South Carolina. On Monday (May 11th), he announced a top six of Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Georgia and North Carolina. In that announcement he planned to announce his commitment on May 17 but has since said that he wishes to take more time with his decision.

Micah Crowell

Crowell is one of the top wide receivers in North Carolina, and his has had a much quieter recruiting cycle than others. He has received plenty of interest from top schools, but there has been less speculation.

Crowell says he will be committing on his mother’s birthday, June 2.

Payton Page

Page is a powerful athlete and one of the highest ranked defensive tackles in the class. He is also the highest rated player from NC that is uncommitted. Last month he announced a top three of North Carolina, Tennessee and Clemson. Many believe that the Tigers currently have the lead in recruiting.

He has not set a decision day.



Logan Taylor

Few have had their recruitment more muddled by the current situation than Logan Taylor. The 6’8” offensive tackle now plays his high school ball in Virginia but is originally from Canada. Because of the pandemic, he has been unable to visit any schools. While this is true for all players currently, but he is not as acquainted with those schools that are offering. UNC is among those that have offered a scholarship, but his recruitment seems to be at a standstill at the moment.