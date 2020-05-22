AllTarHeels
Breaking: Four Star WR JJ Jones Commits to UNC

Quierra Luck

JJ Jones released his top five schools earlier this month, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Originally he was set to announce his commitment on his birthday, August 5th but it seems like he's had a change of heart. 

But in a sporadic moment, Jones decided to announce his decision Thursday night to North Carolina. Originally, the South Carolina native was set to announce Friday at 6pm.

The 6-foot 3 and 190 pounds WR is ranked no. 1 in his state and no. 49 in his position for the class of 2021. As a junior at Myrtle Beach high school, Jones recorded 16 touchdowns and 707 receiving yards despite missing four games. Jones, a dual-athlete, received his offer from Carolina in October 2019 and soon after was able to visit during Junior Day, January 2020.

Despite being recruited by his home state, Jones close recruitment with Coach Lonnie Galloway stood out to him. Jones stated that UNC's ability to know him beyond football stood out amongst other programs. 

AllTarHeels Evaluation by Jonah Lossiah,

Due to his level of athleticism, Jones can line up anywhere on the field. He could be a terror in the slot due to his mix of size and speed. Very few slot corners could handle his height, and about the same number of college linebackers could hang with his footspeed down the seam. However, his highest ceiling lies with the Z position, or primary outside receiver. Go and fade routes are where he can easily prosper, but screens could also prove deadly if he elevates his ball skills. Jones shows an extreme amount of potential. Considering his relative lack of experience at the position, it bodes well for his future. It would not be surprising to see his stock rise next season if he can take those steps in the right direction.

