Jordan to Mack Brown on Jordan Brand Shoes Going to Other Schools, 'Start Winning Some Games"

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan has built a billion-dollar legacy with Nike, and everyone who wears his shoes want to feel the power of Chicago in 1996. Okay, maybe not that much power, but you do get a little pep in your step wearing something with the Jumpman logo. Let's be honest; we all want to be like Mike!

And UNC is no different.

The University gets to claim basketball's greatest player, and in return, Jordan does the same. Through the documentary series running on ESPN called, 'The Last Dance,' which features Jordan and the 1997-1998 champion run of the Bulls. It will be the last time Phil Jackson will head the Bulls and his dream team of Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman. The series highlights Jordan's highs and lows, but one thing that stood out was his love for Carolina.

Throughout the series, you can see current UNC basketball coach Roy Williams discussing Jordan's recruitment or in the background as they head to play golf. You can also catch Jordan wearing his lucky UNC shorts under his uniform, the shorts that won him, Rookie of the Year, and a National Championship in 1982. He wore them under his Bulls' shorts his entire NBA career.

Through Nike, Jordan has been able to be the leading brand for schools such as North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgetown, and others, but when Coach Brown asked him about the football team getting some shoes? Jordan had a Jordan answer,

"Why don't you start winning some games at my school and then we'll talk. We need to start winning."

Here is Coach Mack Brown account of that conversation wit Michael Jordan,

"So when I saw him, I was laughing with him, and I said, "So why did you give Jordan brand shoes to Florida and Oklahoma and Michigan? Why didn't you just give them to us?" He said, "Why don't you start winning some games at my school and then we'll talk. My school's won less games than those others, man. We need to start winning." And I said, "I got it."

"So you can see how competitive he really is. But I've loved watching the documentary just because he competes so hard. So I actually talked at length this morning with our staff about that's what we're trying to capture. Throw the ability out. He has freakish ability, but a lot of guys have freakish ability that don't compete like that. And what made his fire burn like that? Why did he compete so hard? Why did he always look for that edge?"

"And that's what we've got to convince our players to do and try to recruit the guy that's got a competitive spirit like Michael Jordan. And that's what all of us are looking for. And again, you can't always find that type of athlete, but if you can find that spirit, find that competitive nature, then you're going to be okay."

If you have been watching the documentary, the fire in Jordan's belly is unlike anything ever seen. His passion for winning at all costs and consistently giving himself to fans every night is a gift most players lack. The stories of Jordan have all mirrored the incredibly talented athlete he was; Brown's was no different. 

