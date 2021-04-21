Mack Brown's Shoes For Kicks

As the football team continues to practice for the spring game this weekend one thing keeps standing out; Mack Brown's shoes.

Here is a ranking of the top four Jordan's to grace Coach Brown's feet during spring practice.

4. Air Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee

Date Worn: April 17, 2021

Release Year: 2020

Upper material: Ballistic mesh base, overlaid by patent leather

Outsole material: Rubber

Colorway: Black/White

These shoes came out to celebrate 25 years of the Jumpman silhouette. The Air Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee / 25th Anniversary' emerges with a classic look for a classic coach.

3. Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue

Date Worn: April 15, 2021

Release Year: 2021

Upper material: Patent leather

Outsole material: Rubber

Colorway: Carolina Blue/White

Similar to most Air Jordan 11 Retros just the low version. These shoes also feature an ice-cold color scheme featuring white and frosty accents of Legend Blue also known as Carolina Blue.

2. Air Jordan 3 UNC Retro White Valor Blue

Date Worn: April 20, 2021

Release Year: 2020

Upper material: Leather

Colorway: White/Valor Blue-Tech Grey

In this 2020 edition of the classic Air Jordan's features, a white tumbled leather upper with grey elephant print mudguards and valor blue detailing. These once rare UNC students-only colorways have been opened to the public in recent years.

1. Air Jordan 1 Hyper Royals

Date Worn: April 13, 2021

Release Year: 2021

Insole material: Foam

Cushioning: Maximum

Outsole material: Rubber

Shoe shaft style: High Top

Colorway: White/Light Smoke Grey/Light Denim

First debuted when Coach Brown was at Tulane the Air Jordan 1s are still timeless and ageless. These current shoes are easily the hottest shoes on the market. Overall a clean look with a denim casual look, but perfect for any football practice.