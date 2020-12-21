Michael Carter and Dyami Brown Declare for the 2021 NFL Draft; Will Both Skip Orange Bowl

UNC Football senior RB Michael Carter and junior WR Dyami Brown have both decided to move on to the NFL and will skip the Orange Bowl.

North Carolina senior running back Michael Carter and junior wide receiver Dyami Brown have each decided to parlay their on-field success into the opportunity to jump to the highest level of football.

The two young men will enter their names in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a reminder, the reason Michael Carter still needed to technically "declare" for the draft as a senior is that the NCAA has granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Additionally, both Carter and Brown will forego the opportunity to play in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M so that they can prepare for the draft.

In recent years, more and more college football players declaring for the draft have decided to opt out of their team's bowl game. As bowl games are canceled and entire teams opt out of the opportunity to play in a bowl, undoubtedly more individual players will continue to do the same.

Carter is a senior running back from Navarre High School in Navarre, Florida. In 2019, he was on the All-ACC Third Team and made the Doak Walker Award Watch List (top NCAA running back). This year, the All-ACC teams haven't been announced but Carter has once again made the Doak Walker Award Watch List as well as the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The Hornung Award "recognizes and rewards versatile, high-level performers in major college football".

This season, Carter has rushed for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns and has 267 receiving yards with two more touchdowns. He had 1,003 rushing yards in his junior season, giving him 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons.

Carter and fellow running back Javonte Williams combined to rush for the most yards in a single game by a duo in NCAA history against Miami on December 12 (544).

Brown is a junior wide receiver from West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was on the 2019 All-ACC Third Team. This year, Brown is on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, given to the nation's best receiver.

This year, Brown has 1,099 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he had 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brown is the only player in Carolina history to record to 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

