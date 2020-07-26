UNC RB Michael Carter Announced on Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Quierra Luck
North Carolina running back and returner, Michael Carter, has been announced on the 2020 watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.
The Florida native has rushed for a career high of 1,003 yards, 466 return yards and 154 receiving yards his junior year. During 2019, Carter was named to 2019 Third-Team All-ACC (RB), 2019 Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose), 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List and is on pace to set a school record with a 6.03 yards per rush average for a career.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to recognize and reward versatile, high-level performers in college football. The award is to help preserve the legacy of one of Louisville, Kentucky. the award is named after Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
The watch list includes seven ACC players, Thayer Thomas (NC State), Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech), Amari Rodgers (Clemson), Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), Deon Jackson (Duke), Hassan Hall (Louisville), and Michael Carter (UNC).
2020 Watch List Selections:
Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss
Otis Anderson, UCF
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Journey Brown, Penn State
Tre Brown, Oklahoma
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Jordan Byrd, SDSU
Michael Carter, UNC
Britain Covey, Utah
Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
Demetric Felton, UCLA
Xavier Gaines, Marshall
Hassan Hall, Louisville
Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Deon Jackson, Duke
Giles Jackson, Michigan
D’Shawn Jamison, Texas
Amare Jones, Tulane
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Lopini Katoa, BYU
Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Myron Mitchell, UAB
Rondale Moore, Purdue
K.D. Nixon, Colorado
Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas
Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech
Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska
Amari Rodgers, Clemson
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
Tyler Snead, ECU
Marquez Stevenson, Houston
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Toa Taua, Nevada
Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
Thayer Thomas, NC State
Deven Thompkins, Utah State
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Austin Trammell, Rice
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Connor Wedington, Stanford
Avery Williams, Boise State
Dante Wright, Colorado State
The winner will be announced December 11th.
