UNC RB Michael Carter Announced on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

North Carolina running back and returner, Michael Carter, has been announced on the 2020 watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

The Florida native has rushed for a career high of 1,003 yards, 466 return yards and 154 receiving yards his junior year. During 2019, Carter was named to 2019 Third-Team All-ACC (RB), 2019 Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose), 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List and is on pace to set a school record with a 6.03 yards per rush average for a career.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to recognize and reward versatile, high-level performers in college football. The award is to help preserve the legacy of one of Louisville, Kentucky. the award is named after Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The watch list includes seven ACC players, Thayer Thomas (NC State), Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech), Amari Rodgers (Clemson), Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), Deon Jackson (Duke), Hassan Hall (Louisville), and Michael Carter (UNC).

2020 Watch List Selections:

Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss

Otis Anderson, UCF

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Journey Brown, Penn State

Tre Brown, Oklahoma

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Jordan Byrd, SDSU

Michael Carter, UNC

Britain Covey, Utah

Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Demetric Felton, UCLA

Xavier Gaines, Marshall

Hassan Hall, Louisville

Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Deon Jackson, Duke

Giles Jackson, Michigan

D’Shawn Jamison, Texas

Amare Jones, Tulane

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Lopini Katoa, BYU

Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Myron Mitchell, UAB

Rondale Moore, Purdue

K.D. Nixon, Colorado

Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas

Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska

Amari Rodgers, Clemson

Ainias Smith, Texas A & M

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

Tyler Snead, ECU

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Toa Taua, Nevada

Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

Thayer Thomas, NC State

Deven Thompkins, Utah State

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Austin Trammell, Rice

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Connor Wedington, Stanford

Avery Williams, Boise State

Dante Wright, Colorado State

The winner will be announced December 11th.

