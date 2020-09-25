Mack Brown and Players Weigh In on The Absence of Myles Wolfolk

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -It was announced last Thursday that North Carolina's fifth-year safety, Myles Wolfolk was academically ineligible.

The Maryland native graduated in December 2019 with two degrees, Sociology, and Communications. Wolfolk fell behind in his graduate work from the previous semester, which resulted in not participating in the football program.

During his tenure at UNC, Wolfolk was an intricate part of Carolina's secondary. He appeared in 19 games with 11 starts, totaling 80 tackles, five interceptions, and two season-ending injuries in 2018 and 2019. In his last game in Carolina Blue, Wolfolk opened the season with five tackles against Syracuse.

In his weekly press conference, Mack Brown spoke highly of Wolfolk and his contributions to Carolina Football. It was more than tackles and game-day energy; the leadership he provided was unmatched and incredibly vocal when needed.

"They (his teammates) we're disappointed that Myles will not continue to be with us, but he does have his degree. He did so many great things for us; We're proud of him and happy for him. You'll be missing the leadership and veteran knowledge that he had; Myles was a spokesperson for the team. He was very vocal during practice."

Going forward, Brown is ready to make adjustments in his absence. Trey Morrison will move back to nickel safety and heavy reliance on sophomores Don Chapman, Cam'Ron Kelly, and Giovanni Biggers. Against Syracuse, Biggers had a late interception, Chapman with four tackles, and Kelly with one tackle.

One freshman is looking forward to stepping up to the plate, Ja'Qurious Conley.

The four-star recruit from Jacksonville, NC, was emotional when he got word that he will be starting against Boston College, but it didn't come without a touch of sadness for Wolfolk. The two were close as brothers, and hearing his apology about letting the team down as challenging. Conley knew from that point he would have to navigate college without him.

Conley is ready to step up.

Utilizing his teammates and coaches, Conley is committed to learning plays and pushing the envelope. His father made sure the emotion of starting didn't overcome his tunnel vision of stepping up for Carolina.

Against Syracuse, Conley played offensively and defensively, totaling 45 snaps with two tackles.

Wolfolk is expected to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!