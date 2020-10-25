UNC Football Drops in AP Poll Ranking to No. 15

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - After a dominating performance against NC State (3-2, 3-2 ACC), North Carolina (4-1, 4-1 ACC) dropped by one in the polls to No. 15.

Saturday was a busy day in college football with the reemergence of multiple programs back into the AP poll. For the ACC, the Clemson Tigers remain undefeated after what most will call a 'struggle' win against Syracuse. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, a win is a win, but it was done by slow methods not usual to the Clemson program. Notre Dame dropped one spot after the inclusion of Ohio State at No. 3, despite beating Pitt by 42. Virginia Tech is no longer ranked after losing to Wake Forest, 23-16. Lastly, after a 21-point loss to North Carolina, State has dropped out of the top 25.

Rivalry week didn't seem to phase UNC. After countless trolling videos by NC State, North Carolina answered by totaling 578 yards. Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell finished with 252 yards and one rushing touchdown. Incomparable running back, Javonte Williams added to the offense with 160 yards, three touchdowns, and averaging 8.4 yards a carry.

After the game, Howell spoke on the rivalry against State and it's safe to say, Chapel Hill has no concern for Raleigh.

"We don't really care about them. That's more for them, to give them some false confidence before the game..." Howell said. "We don’t really care about them. We know what a Ram is to a Wolf. I think we saw that out there today. It could have been a lot worse than it was. I am not going to say anything else about that."

But North Carolina's social media wasn't done answering to NC State's trash talk. Earlier in the week, NCSU head coach Dave Doeren stated that State was a blue-collar school, and hardworking,

"This is a blue-collar school. This a work-ethic, hands-in-the-dirt school, founded by tough people, and this is what this football team will be."

UNC's response?

UNC is now 68-36-6 all-time against NC State and has won back-to-back games against the Wolfpack for the first time since winning in 2012 and 2013. UNC head coach Mack Brown is 7-7 against NC State as a head coach, including 7-5 as UNC’s head coach.

North Carolina faces Virginia next Saturday on Halloween night at 8 pm.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!