Payton Page to Announce Tomorrow

Jonah Lossiah

Payton Page, a four-star defensive tackle from Greensboro, is set to make his college decision tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Page is the highest rated player at his position in North Carolina. UNC has been recruiting him for quite some time, but most do not consider the home-state Tar Heels the favorite. Something that has given the Tar Heels a leg up is the consistency of their recruitment for such an extended period. Page has visited Chapel Hill plenty of times since 2018 during either camps or unofficial visits. The UNC coaching staff also has a strong relationship with Page’s parents.

The Dudley prospect has had a focused recruitment over the last few months. In April, he cut his list of programs to three: Clemson, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The Tigers have been considered the leaders since that move, but that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee.

There is no doubt that Page would be huge plus for either of these teams. North Carolina and Tennessee are building with this 2021 class and doing their best to keep their momentum moving forward. Clemson are in the realm of the giants of college football, and they have made plenty of noise recruiting in the Carolinas. Just in this cycle, Clemson has picked up commitments from two of the top players in NC with Will Shipley and Zaire Patterson. This is something UNC looks to replicate, specifically with in-state stars like Page.

He is a powerful defensive lineman. He has a huge frame, listed at 6’4” and 360 pounds. Strength is his top asset, and he will only be looking to add to that as he prepares for the next level.

Page is not the last defensive tackle on UNC’s board, but he is a talent that the Tar Heels don’t want to miss on. Especially if he ends up just a few hours South.

