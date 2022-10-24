Ranking, angles, and Maye: key points from Monday's press conferences

Ahead of the Tar Heels' divisional matchup against Pitt, UNC head coach Mack Brown and coordinators Gene Chizik and Phil Longo addressed the media on Monday. The key takeaways included thoughts on the ranking, defensive keys, and how quarterback Drake Maye can improve.

Here's more on those key points from the press conferences.

UNC not worried about ranking, nor the coastal division

The Tar Heels appeared in the AP poll for the first time this season after their 38-35 win over Duke earned them the 22nd spot. Following the bye week, UNC moved up to No. 21, surmounting N.C. State to become the fifth ranked ACC team.

Brown admitted that it's fun to be ranked, considering his team hasn't received much national attention all year. However, he grounded his team with a simple message.

"I told them, let's put all of that to bed on Sunday because the only ranking that matters is the one at the end of the year," Brown said.

In regards to the coastal division, the Tar Heels have heard all of the noise regarding their chances of winning and making the ACC championship game. UNC is undefeated in the division while being the only coastal team nationally ranked. Despite their advantage, the Tar Heels still have to play Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech — three matchups part of what Brown called a "very difficult five games."

"Why talk about the coastal til you win it?" Brown said. "We shouldn't be thinking about anything except Pitt."

"Approach angles" key in slowing down Pitt's Abanikanda

The Tar Heel defense won't have an easy task in slowing down Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda is one of the best backs in the country, leading the ACC with 959 total rushing yards and averaging a conference-best 137 yards per game. The 5'11, 215 pound back is speedy and elusive while also being tough to bring to the ground.

UNC has struggled this season with bad angles and missed tackles, contributing to it having the worst run defense in the conference.

Assistant head coach for defense Gene Chizik said honing in on those angles will be crucial against Abanikanda.

"It will be our approach angles with him on how we approach him. A lot of his runs are second level runs where he breaks it to the second level, sometimes past the linebackers where the safeties have to save it or a corner has to save the ball," Chizik said. "It's about approaching him correctly."

Chizik said that angles and tackling were a focus in the bye-week, especially since those are things his defense hasn't done consistently well all season.

Maye is working on ball security and mobility

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been lights out, throwing for 2,283 yards and 24 passing touchdowns in what is likely to be a school record-breaking season.

One of his flaws, however, has been his ball security. Maye has six fumbles on the season, including his three against Duke. Most of his fumbles have come while trying to be mobile, something that has extended plays for the better but has sometimes made bad situations worse.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo told the media on Monday that Maye spent time during the bye fine-tuning his mobility and protection of the football.

"We're trying to identify the areas where the turnovers occurred. We're addressing those and talking about those. We're trying to secure the ball better in those situations. That's one," Longo said. "Two, we want (Maye) to move when he needs to move, but we would like to have quieter feet in the pocket...There are times, and Drake could tell you where we kind of skate to the left or the right, and we've got a good pocket. And now you're making the life of the o-line a little bit more difficult."

Longo acknowledged that Maye's mobility makes a lot of plays, but he emphasized the need to make good decisions when playing outside of his protection. Limiting turnovers will be huge against what Longo described as a solid front seven at Pitt.