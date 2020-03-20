AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Ryan Switzer Calms Disgruntled Steeler Fans 'I Can’t Wait to Put My Best Foot Forward'

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer is seemingly going through a tough transition with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Taken in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round, Switzer found his way to the Steelers by a series of trades over the last two years. With a pit stop in Oakland, Switzer was traded to the Steelers in 2018. His most significant play for the team came during the Steelers' week 3 history over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Switzer recorded his first receiving touchdown in a one yard reception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger; Roethilisberger are one of few teammates that have been in Switzer's corner. 

Later on in the season, Switzer was placed on injured reserve and was slated to return back to lineup until the playoff chances seemed dim for the Steelers. 

Leave it to the NFL to give us news when seemingly there isn't any. Earlier this week, the NFL free agency started allowing teams to move players as they wish and give journalist much needed content. For Steelers' fans that meant seeing their team rebuilt and reenergized for a winning season, but once they saw that Switzer wasn't being dealt, they had some negative things to say. Switzer could've easily saw this as an opportunity to respond back in a dismissive fashion but instead took the opportunity to understand fans frustration and took full responsibility of his shortcomings,

I get it man. You’re upset with how last season went for me. Me too. I worked my butt off for 8 months only to see that hard work not come to fruition. But the only way last season becomes a failure for me is if I don’t learn from it & improve. Which I’m looking forward to doing. I understand the criticism. I don’t agree with it, but I understand it. It’s the nature of the job. You don’t perform, people dislike you. There were a lot of reasons why last year was an awful year football for me, but the only one that I’ll accept is that I didn’t get it done. I take 100% responsibility for it. It’s nobody’s fault but mine. So have your way with demeaning me, criticizing, and creating narratives that I can’t play. It’s all good! I just ask when I get back on track and perform like I know I’m capable of, that you show me the same amount of respect as you did disrespect. I can’t wait to put my best foot forward & put this relentless amount of sacrifice & hard work to use. #HereWeGo

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Commit, RJ Davis, Adds Mr. New York Basketball to a Stellar HS Career

McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and now Mr. New York? If you weren't excited about RJ Davis before, you are now.

Quierra Luck

ACC Releases Bracket of the Top 64 Players in the Last 50 Years

ACC has released a bracket of the top 63 players in the ACC over the last 50 years. Fans debate whether or not they got it right.

Quierra Luck

No. 9 Prospect in NC DeAndre Boykin Verbally Commits to UNC

Mack Brown has landed yet another 4 star to his roster for the incoming class of 2021.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Tre Boston Receives Contract Extension with Carolina Panthers

In his seventh season, Tre Boston gets the job security he wanted and deserved

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Alex Miller On How Coaches Are Handling COVID-19 and Athlete Concerns

College sports have taken a hit everywhere. Alex Miller dives into what coaches are going through and how they're preparing their athletes for something they've never thought possible.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Football, 'We are Living in Unprecedented Times. Take Care of your Family'

No truer word has been spoken. We have never seen anything like this and honestly, the reality of it is still unbelievable.

Quierra Luck

ACC Cancels All Athletic Activities For Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Tuesday morning, the ACC officially canceled all athletic spring activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Quierra Luck

David Noel III 'We All Love Basketball but that comes Secondary to Protecting People We Love'

Former Tar Heel and current G-League Coach, David Noel III, reflects on the first moments of COVID-19 impacting sports and what that immediately meant for his first season as a coach.

Quierra Luck

ACC Coaches Team Up Together to Spread Awareness of COVID-19

Local ACC coaches are assisting the government in making sure the state of NC adhere to the rules put in place concerning COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell Spring Break Work Outs With Teammates and Signees

Despite a suspension in UNC athletics, QB Sam Howell found some help from his teammates to stay warmed up for the upcoming season.

Quierra Luck