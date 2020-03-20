Ryan Switzer Calms Disgruntled Steeler Fans 'I Can’t Wait to Put My Best Foot Forward'

Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer is seemingly going through a tough transition with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taken in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round, Switzer found his way to the Steelers by a series of trades over the last two years. With a pit stop in Oakland, Switzer was traded to the Steelers in 2018. His most significant play for the team came during the Steelers' week 3 history over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Switzer recorded his first receiving touchdown in a one yard reception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger; Roethilisberger are one of few teammates that have been in Switzer's corner.

Later on in the season, Switzer was placed on injured reserve and was slated to return back to lineup until the playoff chances seemed dim for the Steelers.

Leave it to the NFL to give us news when seemingly there isn't any. Earlier this week, the NFL free agency started allowing teams to move players as they wish and give journalist much needed content. For Steelers' fans that meant seeing their team rebuilt and reenergized for a winning season, but once they saw that Switzer wasn't being dealt, they had some negative things to say. Switzer could've easily saw this as an opportunity to respond back in a dismissive fashion but instead took the opportunity to understand fans frustration and took full responsibility of his shortcomings,

I get it man. You’re upset with how last season went for me. Me too. I worked my butt off for 8 months only to see that hard work not come to fruition. But the only way last season becomes a failure for me is if I don’t learn from it & improve. Which I’m looking forward to doing. I understand the criticism. I don’t agree with it, but I understand it. It’s the nature of the job. You don’t perform, people dislike you. There were a lot of reasons why last year was an awful year football for me, but the only one that I’ll accept is that I didn’t get it done. I take 100% responsibility for it. It’s nobody’s fault but mine. So have your way with demeaning me, criticizing, and creating narratives that I can’t play. It’s all good! I just ask when I get back on track and perform like I know I’m capable of, that you show me the same amount of respect as you did disrespect. I can’t wait to put my best foot forward & put this relentless amount of sacrifice & hard work to use. #HereWeGo