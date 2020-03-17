AllTarHeels
UNC QB Sam Howell Spring Break Work Outs With Teammates and Signees

Quierra Luck

It's been recommended that over the course of the next month we practice social distancing and that includes halting anything that requires the gathering of more than 50 people and yes, that includes the suspension of all athletic events. 

But athletes still have to work out right? No one knows exactly when life will resume but athletes still have to be ready and it looks like UNC QB Sam Howell is being proactive in staying in shape.

Via his IG, Howell shared a video of him doing some reps with Ray Rose, Gavin Blackwell and Dyami Brown.

It might help that they all currently reside in Charlotte for a quick meet-up. 

