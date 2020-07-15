AllTarHeels
SI All-American Watch List: 16 North Carolina Commits and 13 Key UNC Targets Named

Quierra Luck

Quarterback Drake Maye out of Myers Park in Charlotte, NC., headlines a group of 16 North Carolina verbal commits, along with seven of the Tar Heels' key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American teams of high school senior football players.

Drake is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound dual-threat QB who verbally committed to the Heels in March. With room to grow, Maye, a solid, wide shoulder QB possesses quickness and length contributed with his success as a dual athlete; he’s a basketball player as well. He's an efficient passer and high level of accuracy in tight frames. His family has a long standing history with North Carolina, his father, mother and brother have all succeeded athletically at the university.

Listed below is the full breakdown of WSU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

Offense:

QB, Drake Maye/6-5, 210/Charlotte, NC.

SDE, Keeshawn Silver/ 6-4, 270/Rocky Mount, NC

SDE, Jahvaree Ritzie/6-5, 274/Kernersville, NC

OLB, Raneiria Dillworth/6-2, 185/ Kernersville, NC

ILB, Power Echols/6-1, 206/Charlotte, NC

ATH, DeAndre Boykins/5-11, 200/Concord, NC

ATH, Gabe Stephens/6-3, 205/ Mount Holly, NC

ATH, Caleb Hood/ 6-0, 220/ Rockingham, NC

ATH, Tymir Brown/5-10, 166/ Jacksonville, NC

OT, Eli Sutton/ 6-7, 285/ Brentwood, Tennessee

RB, Kamarro Edwards, 5-11, 200/ Havelock, NC

S, Dontavious Nash/6-2, 170/ Gastonia, NC

OG, Jared Wilson/ 6-4, 325/ Clemmons, NC

WR, JJ Jones/ 6-3, 195/ Myrtle Beach, SC

WR, Kobe Paysour/ 6-1, 175/ Kings Mountain, NC

WR, Gavin Blackwell/5-11.5, 164/Monroe, NC

Top Targets:

OT, Logan Taylor/6-8, 290/ Episcopal, VA

TE, Bryson Nasbit/ 6-6, 220/Charlotte, NC

TE, Robbie Ouzts/6-4, 240/ Rock Hill, SC

DT, Tyrion Dawkins-Ingram// 6-5, 298/ Gaffney, SC

DT, Payton Page/ 6-4, 360/ Greensboro, NC

DT, Tyleik Williams/6-3.5, 317/Manassas, VA

DT, Tim Keenan/6-1, 340/ Birmingham, AL

WR, Breon Pass/ 6-0, 160/ Reidsville, NC

RB, Eric McDaniels/6-0, 225/ Hopewell, VA

ATH, Trenton Adkins/6-1, 195/ Clintwood, VA

OT, Andrew Canelas/ 6-8, 300/ Raleigh, NC

OT, Treyvon Green/6-7, 360/ Colonial Heights, VA

TE, Jack Hollifield/6-3, 225/ Shelby, NC

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December

