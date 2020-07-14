SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Trevyon Green Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trevyon Green
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 360 pounds
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy   Schools of Interest: Boston College, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Penn State, among others.
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Absolutely massive. Towering, with extremely broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Thick midsection with low waist. Big, developing lower body. Training emphasis at the next level will be on adding strength and re-distributing weight. 

Athleticism: Power pops off the tape; overwhelms defensive lineman. Heavy-footed, especially in space. Below-average quickness in a phone booth. Overall mobility limited by tight hips and ankles. Little to no burst. 

Instincts: Relies on size to engulf and flatten would-be tacklers. Keeps feet active when engaged with a defender in the run game. His technique deteriorates as run and pass blocker when initial punch misses. Lacks conditioning needed to make multiple efforts. 

Polish: Punch is devastating when it connects. Poor footwork, especially in pass protection. Lacks coordination needed to kick slide at a 45-degree angle and hit moving targets at the second level. Must alter body composition, increase athleticism. 

Bottom Line: In terms of pure size, Green might be the biggest player in the class of 2021. Lacks Power-5 movement skills for now due to hulking size, and the possibility exists he never develops it. If athleticism and dexterity improve through training, it has long-term potential as a starting guard at the next level.

