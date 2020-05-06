Keeshawn Silver, "Coach Brown is Building Something Special at UNC"

Back in March, Rocky Mount defensive end, Keeshawn Silver, officially announced that he verbally commits to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Silver is rated as a 5-star prospect and 10th in the nation by ESPN.

Along with UNC, Silver listed Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida as his top 7 choices. The 6'5, 250-pound lineman, is now included in 14 prospects who have verbally committed to the university for the incoming 2021 class. All but one of those prospects, Eli Sutton of Tennessee, are from North Carolina.

Speaking with Sports Muse, Silver spoke extensively on what made him choose UNC and his feeling concerning the NCAA, allowing student-athletes to make profits off their name, image, and likeness.

Choosing UNC:

"I feel like its more than a football thing; its chemistry and this program is rebuilding. The last coaches just weren't like Mack Brown; He's just building something special there. It's like you get the top guys on one team, and once we build something good, I feel like we can take it all the way, plus we're all from North Carolina. That chemistry is there.

NCAA paying student-athletes:

"I feel like its a good move, but at the same time, you have to be conservative for what you do. You don't want to lose money, so you have to make sure you sign the right way and do the right thing. But first I would say for you to get a manager or someone that can help you; we're only 17-18 years old, we're young. We want money, but you can't just take everything you see."

His strength and weakness:

My biggest strength is my lift and speed. My weakness might be my ability to miss a read, something simple like a screenplay.

