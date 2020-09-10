UNC vs Syracuse: Keys to Victory

There is so much that goes into the first game of a college football season. With questions of who you might even be playing, this year's opener is even more strange than usual. However, there is a good amount that we know about each team. For more information about Syracuse, check out the season preview. Let's go over what it will take to come out on top of this matchup.

The Battle of the Trenches

This game, like many, will be ultimately decided by who can dominate the line of scrimmage. In this case, that is amplified. The strength of the Syracuse defense is its secondary. The weakness is in the front seven, and this is something that UNC OC Phil Longo will be wanting to exploit.

The pair of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are returning as one of the best runningback duos in the ACC, and they will be hoping to have a field day on Saturday. The Tar Heels offensive line has been one of the biggest question marks on the team since the beginning of camp. The coaches are confident in their starters but say there are only six players they feel comfortable playing consistent snaps at this point. This game will be a chance for some of those players to earn the trust of the coaches and work their way into the rotation moving forward.

The run game will need to be strong in order to set up throwing lanes for Sam Howell. With the Orange expecting to run a base 3-3-5, there will be gaps to run through if the line does their job. The Tar Heels could be looking to grind down Syracuse with a lot of runs to the right. With returning studs Marcus McKethan and Jordan Tucker grating the way, it could be a long day for the defensive line. McKethan measures in at 6’6.75” and 330 pounds, and Tucker at 6’6.5” and 335 pounds.

On the other side of the ball, the UNC defensive line has the least amount of experience on a reloaded unit. Ray Vohasek and Jahlil Taylor have the huge shoes of Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford to replace. Tomari Fox might be the most talented player on the line, but as a true sophomore he will be looking to prove himself as a consistent performer.

They will face a mending offensive line that allowed Tommy DeVito to be the most sacked QB in college football last year. Each unit will be looking to show what they have, and this will be a big tell for the rest of their season.

Sam Howell vs the Orange Secondary

As stated by Mack Brown this week, Syracuse has one of the best secondaries in the conference. They are led by Andre Cisco, the current NCAA leader in interceptions. The junior has pulled down 12 picks in just 22 games during his two seasons at Syracuse. The Orange also has cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and nickelback Trill Williams returning. Each had big sophomore seasons, eventually finding their place as starters. Both will need to be very present on Saturday. As stated, with a 3-3-5 for Tony White’s defense, they will have a heavy focus on stopping the UNC passing game.

That will be difficult though. The Tar Heels return every aspect of a what was an explosive group in 2019. Leading receivers Dazz Newsome, Dyami Brown, and Beau Corrales will cause matchup issues across the field. That means someone like Trill Williams will need to step up, as he will be matched up with a variety of versatile receivers in the slot. UNC is also building depth at the receiver position.

Antoine Green is often praised by the coaching staff for his versatility. Toe Groves enters his senior season. Khafre Brown, younger brother of Dyami, has made the depth chart as a redshirt freshman. Emery Simmons looks to take a step up this year. And very few players have been talked about in camp as much as dynamic and speedy true freshman Josh Downs.

Testing the Youth

This Carolina team is still young. Some of the leaders are just sophomores. There are a lot of inexperienced players that the coaching staff expects to step up into serious roles this year, and week one in a game in which the Tar Heels are strongly favored is a great chance for them to make an impression. Here are some of the young players to watch on Saturday:

· Freshman WR Josh Downs – As mentioned, he has impressed in practice. He will get several chances to show what he can do.

· Sophomore DE Tomari Fox – A player that is more known by Carolina fans, but he is expected to step up and be a leader for the defensive line unit in just year two.

· Sophomore Corner Storm Duck – He was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last year, and many of his mistakes were understandable. However, Duck has been the player that coaches have raved about most in terms of improvement. He looks to assert himself as one of the top corners in the ACC.

· Sophomore LB Eugene Asante – Slotted as Chazz Surratt’s backup, his progression has people excited. Jay Bateman and Mack Brown have said they desperately want to get him on the field.

· Freshman Nickelback Ja’Qurious Conley – someone who the coaches have touted as a future All-American. Conley is big and explosive and will absolutely see the field.

· Freshman OLB Desmond Evans – A tremendous talent and someone who could be the key to pass rushing depth. Evans is slotted behind senior leader Tomon Fox.

· Freshman Corner Tony Grimes – Someone who should be preparing for Virginia high school football, the five-star reclassified and has transitioned quickly to the Tar Heel life.