August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Class of 2022 DL Travis Shaw Commits to Carolina

The top-five ranked five star chose the Tar Heels over Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina A&T.
Author:
Publish date:

If you thought Mack Brown and the football Tar Heels were already on a roll on the recruiting trail, you wouldn’t be wrong. But if you thought the momentum had already peaked, you would be dead wrong.

On Saturday, Coach Brown picked up the highest-rated commitment of his second tenure in Chapel Hill in the form of five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw. He made his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ from his high school football stadium at Grimsley High School in Greensboro (N.C.).

Shaw, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, becomes the crown jewel of the so-far 13-member 2022 class for Carolina. He is the first five-star commit in the class and the third overall for Mack Brown. The other two are CB Tony Grimes (2020) and DL Keeshawn Silver (2021).

The Tar Heels are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball.

Shaw is third overall in the Rivals rankings and fourth in the 247 composite. Regardless of what recruiting service you look at, Shaw is a consensus top-five prospect in the class of 2022.

His rating is .9972, the second-highest recruit to commit to Carolina in the era of online recruiting (Marvin Austin was the highest at .9979).

Shaw’s commitment to Carolina is clearly a big deal in and of itself, magnified all the more by the fact that the Tar Heels beat out Clemson and Georgia to procure his services.

North Carolina now moves to No. 13 in the class of 2022 rankings at 247Sports.

Enjoy highlights from Shaw’s junior season:

Stay with All Tar Heels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on the rest of North Carolina's 2022 football class as it continues to unfold.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 9.05.08 PM
Football

Class of 2022 DL Travis Shaw Commits to Carolina

Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 12.54.51 AM
Basketball

The First Three-Pointer in UNC Men's Basketball History

chandler-6116cfbb42a692353ebb9b47_Aug_13_2021_20_04_48
Football

Over/Under Prop Betting Lines for UNC's Ty Chandler, Josh Downs

asim_richards-610d76b642a692353ebb8e99_Aug_06_2021_18_14_19
Football

UNC Lineman Asim Richards: "We're Gonna Get Sam Howell That Heisman"

USATSI_16502485
Other Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medal Count Wrap-Up and the Gold Medal Race

trey_morrison-610d735842a692353ebb8e94_Aug_06_2021_17_53_12
Football

UNC DB Trey Morrison on the Pass Rush: Them Doing Them Will Help Us Do Us

Mack Brown - Postgame (NC State)
Football

Mack Brown The Communicator

murphy-611010f5c398f967360d78df_Aug_08_2021_17_19_32
Football

UNC's Myles Murphy: Beating Offensive Lineman a "Wonderful Feeling"