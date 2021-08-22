Class of 2022 DL Travis Shaw Commits to Carolina

The top-five ranked five star chose the Tar Heels over Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina A&T.

If you thought Mack Brown and the football Tar Heels were already on a roll on the recruiting trail, you wouldn’t be wrong. But if you thought the momentum had already peaked, you would be dead wrong.

On Saturday, Coach Brown picked up the highest-rated commitment of his second tenure in Chapel Hill in the form of five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw. He made his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ from his high school football stadium at Grimsley High School in Greensboro (N.C.).

Shaw, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, becomes the crown jewel of the so-far 13-member 2022 class for Carolina. He is the first five-star commit in the class and the third overall for Mack Brown. The other two are CB Tony Grimes (2020) and DL Keeshawn Silver (2021).

The Tar Heels are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball.

Shaw is third overall in the Rivals rankings and fourth in the 247 composite. Regardless of what recruiting service you look at, Shaw is a consensus top-five prospect in the class of 2022.

His rating is .9972, the second-highest recruit to commit to Carolina in the era of online recruiting (Marvin Austin was the highest at .9979).

Shaw’s commitment to Carolina is clearly a big deal in and of itself, magnified all the more by the fact that the Tar Heels beat out Clemson and Georgia to procure his services.

North Carolina now moves to No. 13 in the class of 2022 rankings at 247Sports.

Enjoy highlights from Shaw’s junior season:

Stay with All Tar Heels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on the rest of North Carolina's 2022 football class as it continues to unfold.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade