LOOK: Trenton Simpson Posts Photo with Mack Brown on Monday Night

After Saturday night's 41-10 victory over N.C. State, Mack Brown said he was hitting the recruiting trail for the next couple of weeks, so it comes as no surprise he appeared to be in Charlotte to see four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson on Monday night.

The photo was posted by Simpson to his Instagram account during an outing at TopGolf.

Instagram/@trentonsimpson_

Simpson, a 6-3, 225-pound linebacker from powerhouse Mallard Creek High School, has been a regular in Chapel Hill since announcing he was reopening his recruitment on Oct. 20. Previously, he had committed to Auburn over the summer.

According to 247 Sports, Simpson has taken three trips to Carolina this season, with the Nov. 2 loss to Virginia serving as his official visit. Simpson was back on Nov. 23 for the 56-7 victory over Mercer, where Brown quickly caught up with the linebacker for a chat after the game.

Brant Wilkerson-New/SI HeelsMaven

Simpson is set to announce his commitment during National Signing Day on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. Currently, the 247 Sports Crystal Ball favors the Tar Heels, with 93 percent of the vote going in favor of Carolina.



Ranked No. 34 overall and No. 4 among outside linebackers, Simpson is still considering Auburn and has also visited Clemson recently.

He remains the top remaining target for Carolina, which is looking to close out a recruiting class that currently ranks 17th nationally and third in the ACC, trailing only Clemson and Miami.

Landing Simpson, ranked second overall among North Carolina prospects, would give the Tar Heel's the states top three players, joining defensive ends Desmond Evans (No. 1) and Myles Murphy (No. 3).