Tylee Craft selected for 2022 Disney Spirit Award

Craft, a survivor of lung cancer, will be the 27th recipient of the award and the first from UNC.

Junior receiver Tylee Craft's commitment to helping others while dealing with his own adversity will earn a high-honor.

Craft, a lung cancer survivor, found out he was selected to receive the 2022 Disney Spirit Award after Tuesday's practice which recognizes an inspirational figure in college football. The award has been given out every year since 1996, and he will be the 27th recipient and the first from UNC.

“It felt good to be recognized and be surrounded by my teammates and coaches,” Craft said. “That bond that we share on and off the field gets me through my days.”

Craft was diagnosed with stage 4 large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer, in March. His family heard from doctors that he was just weeks from passing when they took him to the hospital.

Through aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Craft began his road to recovery. On April 9, UNC dedicated the spring football game to Craft, naming it the #TyleeStrong Spring Game, and since then, he's been an inspiration to his team and the people his story has reached.

“Tylee has had an unbelievable impact on all of us. Whether it’s on the team as a player, a coach or staff, our university and our state,” head coach Mack Brown said. “The Disney Spirit Award to me is the best award that I’ve ever had a player get because of its meaning.”

Craft's cancer has been in retreat since May 3, and since then, he's visited cancer patients every Friday before home games at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. He's also been serving as an ambassador for the White Ribbon Project which raises awareness for lung cancer and provides support for those with the disease.

According to Disney, making those efforts while going through his own battles is why Craft will be honored. Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports, will present Craft the award during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.