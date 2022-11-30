UNC drops to No. 23 in latest CFP rankings

Despite losing to unranked opponents in their final two games, the Tar Heels are still a top 25 team in the eyes of the playoff committee.

UNC dropped six spots to No. 23 in the final regular season College Football Playoff ranking.

The Tar Heels reached as high as No. 13 while still 9-1, but they went cold offensively in their last two match ups, falling short to struggling football teams in Georgia Tech and N.C. State.

With Clemson coming in at No. 9, UNC has a chance to redeem itself against its first opponent ranked by the CFP committee in the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Clemson is also coming off a disappointing loss to a hot South Carolina team, and they have also failed to meet their expectations at times this year, especially at the quarterback position.

However, even with their team's issues, the Tigers are still one of the toughest teams UNC has played all year, even more on the defensive side.

If the Tar Heels come out on top, they will go to the Orange Bowl for the second time in three years, and compete for a New Year's Six bowl win.