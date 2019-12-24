Marquise Williams Leads UNC's All-Decade Offense

Left Tackle – James Hurst

Hurst started 12 games in 2010 on his way to freshman All-American honors and never looked back, finishing his career as a first-team All-ACC pick following his junior and senior seasons. After breaking his leg in the Belk Bowl, Hurst landed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, where he’s been since 2014.

Left Guard – Jonathan Cooper

The only Tar Heel to win the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in the past 30 years, his 2012 season was good enough for unanimous All-American selection. After making 48 starts at Carolina, Cooper was taken seventh overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Center – Lucas Crowley

A two-time All-ACC pick, Crowley started 41 games at Carolina, Crowley helped pave the way for two of the Tar Heels’ most prolific offenses of all-time in 2015 and 2016. Over his final two seasons, Crowley started 27 straight games at center.

Right Guard – Landon Turner

A first-team All-American in 2015, Turner finished his Carolina career with 52 appearances and 42 starts, also earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2014. Since leaving Chapel Hill, Turner has signed with four NFL teams.

Right Tackle – Charlie Heck

After starting 22 straight games at right tackle, Heck moved to the left side for his senior season in 2019 where he played through a broken hand and helped the Tar Heels return to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Heck’s presence on the line has been a major reason for Carolina’s offensive success up front this season.

Tight End – Eric Ebron

The Greensboro product was a freak athlete, running the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds at the NFL Combine, despite weighing in at 250 pounds. Ebron’s junior season was the best in Carolina history for a tight end as he finished with 62 catches for 973 yards and three touchdowns on his way to first-team All-ACC selection.

Quarterback – Marquise Williams

The ringleader of Carolina’s high-flying attack in 2015, Williams demolished the program’s previous record for touchdowns (Darian Durant, 79) to finish with 96 for his career. Fourth all-time in passing yards at Carolina, Williams posted his signature performance in throwing for 494 yards in a win over Duke en route to the Tar Heels’ Coastal Division championship.

Running Back – Elijah Hood

Hood’s sophomore season was one of the best in Carolina history, rushing for 1,463 yards in 2015. A combination of injury and a reduced role resulted in a step back during his final season in 2016, but Hood still managed to finish ninth on the Tar Heels’ all-time rushing list with 2,580 yards. A classic case of what might have been under different circumstances, Hood averaged six yards per carry and scored 29 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver – Ryan Switzer

Carolina’s all-time leading receiver, Switzer owns school records win both receptions (244) and yardage (2,907) along with punts returned for touchdowns (7). As a senior, he set a single-season record with 96 catches on his way to the program’s third 1,000-yard receiving season at 1,112 yards. In addition to his consistency and knack for the big play, Switzer was an all-time great interview and fan-favorite.

Wide Receiver – Quinshad Davis

Davis didn’t put up mind-blowing numbers but he was consistently great during his time at Carolina, averaging 51.2 catches and 653.5 yards over four seasons on his way to setting a school record with 25 receiving touchdowns. Davis is second in Carolina history with 205 catches and third in yardage with 2,614.

Wide Receiver – Dwight Jones

After catching five passes for 21 yards over his first two seasons at Carolina, the big-bodied receiver exploded for two of the best seasons in program history, finishing his junior season with 946 yards before setting a single-season record with 85 catches for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.