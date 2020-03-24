UNC Football on Tik Tok?! Why Making Kids Laugh is Important to the Program

We are all living in unprecedented times. The world seems so bleak with the constant news of COVID-19, politicians arguing and the shut down of the businesses we love. It's seemingly getting harder every day to wake up and be active when the threat of going outside could cost us our life, and with the addition of no sports, the one thing that provided an escape, in suspension, life is difficult right now. Luckily, UNC Football has made it their mission to remain active on social media and provide us with a little laugh to brighten the day in dark times.

During his virtual press conference, Coach Mack talked about the importance of providing the kids with a social presence. Whether we like to admit or not, social media has been the saving grace of entertainment and providing sound information to the masses. Coach Mack instructed his staff to keep a presence on social media so recruits and current athletes can see them and engage.

"Jeremy and I have talked a lot about social media and what's appropriate. We have to be careful because we some serious stuff going on, and we're losing people; People are dying and getting very sick. We have to balance what's appropriate, what can be funny, and what we can enjoy. Jeremy and Becca posted something the other night about social distancing when Dyami Brown was out running cornerbacks, and I thought, "Man, it's really funny and cool." I thought that was appropriate and fair."

The best part of their social is seeing the coach's reactions to incoming recruits. Within the last two weeks, UNC has had recruits such as DeAndre Boykins, Tymir Brown, and Drake Maye verbally announce their commitments and Coaches such as Jovan Dewitt, Tim Cross, and Lonnie Galloway came out with some of the best responses.

"I told the coaches and the staff during our meeting, "Keep a presence on social media because our players need to hear from you" if you don't talk to them every day and they'll follow you and recruits need to hear you and see that."

"I told them that Tik Tok seems to be something funny right now that people are using, and I told them to look at it. See if they can do funny things for their players, make them laugh, and ask their players to come up with creative things. Jeremy's doing that on both ends. I also told them I embarrassed myself so many times nationally by dancing that whatever I did wouldn't be an embarrassment; It can't get worse than what we saw in the fall."

But it's not just Tik Tok the coaches are engaging in. As a way to get the kids moving, they started the #50PushUpsChallenge. It seems that Assistant A.D. and Director of Recruiting, Billy High, is headlining this movement,

**We also agree with Coach Bly, are we sure Cross did 50? lol

But none of this is complete unless Coach Mack dances, right?

Understandably this is hard for all of us but life isn't over. Turn on some music and dance a little today because you deserve to smile.

Also, it's worth noting UNC isn't finished yet...

