Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

Shawn Krest

North Carolina hosts Wake Forest in the fourth game of a stretch never seen before in the program’s ACC history.

In successive weeks, the Tar Heels have faced NC State, Virginia, Duke and now the Demon Deacons, Carolina’s four biggest rivals. Never before have the Heels faced all four, back-to-back.

The Heels are coming off a blowout win over Duke, and coach Mack Brown said it was important for the team to focus and come out with a strong effort. In recent weeks, the Heels have been more dialed in after losses than wins, leading to alternating wins and losses for the past five weeks.

To break through against Wake, the Heels will need to beat a team who does well where Carolina has struggled. Wake is second in the conference in fewest penalties, an area where UNC has struggled. Wake also has two strong running backs which help spur the dual threat of its run-pass option scheme. The Tar Heels have had trouble stopping the run this season. The Deacs also lead the country in turnover margin.

The Tar Heels will have to stop another sophomore quarterback named Sam. While Sam Howell has led UNC’s explosive offense, Wake’s Sam Hartman is off to a strong start for the Deacs. He has yet to throw an interception this season.

On defense, Carolina will need to find a way to slow down defensive end Carlos Basham, who is one of the top pass rush prospects in the conference. The Heels were able to control Duke’s pass rush last week and will need a similar effort against Basham.

Injury updates for UNC: WR Beau Corrales and DB Storm Duck are both out. No surprise since both have missed the last few games. 

Center Brian Anderson is a game-time decision. 

Fashion update: UNC will be wearing throwbacks today: light blue jerseys and helmets, white pants

Wake is all white with gold chrome helmets

Wake calls tails and wins. Deacs defer. UNC gets it first. Let's do this. Play ball

UNC goes for it on fourth-and-2 from the Wake 39. Javonte Williams pushed hard against the pile but was inches short. Wake ball. 

Wake moved the ball downfield quickly. Didn't seem encumbered by UNC's defense. Walker takes a direct snap in from one yard out to put Wake on top 7-0. 

That's Walker's 12th rushing touchdown on the year, tying him for fourth-most in Wake single-season history, with Ovie Mughelli (2002) and Chris Barclay (2003) 

Some missed tackles for UNC on the drive, including one that set Wake up inside the 10, but for the most part, the Deacs found plenty of open field to run. 

First snap of the drive, Howell to Newsome for 75 yards. Touchdown. Ref threw a flag for ineligible man downfield but picked it up after a conference. We're tied at seven. 

Longest career reception for Dazz. Second longest TD pass of Howell's career. 

Gemmel pressures Hartman, resulting in a pass picked off by Chris Collins. Tip of the ball may have hit the ground, though. They're reviewing it. 

Good effort by Gemmel, who was knocked down but rolled toward the QB until he was able to get back to his feet. 

Call gets reversed. Incomplete pass. Wake ball. 

Howell to Dyami Brown for 54 yards, sets UNC up inside the 10. 

Drive stalls and Atkins hits from 26 out to give UNC the lead, 10-7

Beal-Smith runs for 37 and Hartman to Roberson takes it the remaining 40. Wake quickly back on top, 14-10. 

Don't blink. We have another score. Howell hits Dyami Brown who has an all-time juke to walk into the end zone. 23 yards. UNC back up 17-14. 

Wake is moving again. Reaches the UNC 17 before the first quarter runs out. 

First play of second quarter, Hartman to Green for a TD. 21-17 Wake

There have been three touchdowns and a field goal in the last 14 plays. 

All that Dazz. Howell to Newsome for 44 yards. 24-21 Heels back on top. We are now up to 31 points in the last 19 snaps. 

Taylor Morin with an incredible catch in double coverage to take Wake to the eight yard line. Sam Hartman holds onto a high snap and keeps it, fumbling at the goal line but getting in for the touchdown. Wake up 28-24. 

Howell threw for 232 yards in the first quarter, most by an FBS quarterback in any quarter this season. 

