Dameon Wilson to Commit Sunday

Dameon Wilson is one of the top inside linebacker recruits in North Carolina, and he will be making his college commitment on Sunday.

The 2021 prospect from Kings Mountain, NC is considered a four-star recruit. Back in February, he announced that he had refined his list to six: North Carolina, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan, and West Virginia.

However, since then it would seem that his recruitment has opened up. Wilson has said so but has not made an official announcement in terms of a new top six or any other leaders. From reports, there have been a few more schools that have peaked Wilson’s interest. These include Missouri, NC State, Kentucky, and a late push from App State.

At this point, it would seem Missouri has taken a significant jumped and might be considered the favorites to land Wilson. Given his proximity to Chapel Hill, it is no surprise that he has made plenty of visits to campus over the last year. Due to the current pandemic, it has been impossible for him to visit Missouri or any other school of late.

If he was to stay in his home state and pick Carolina, it would be a strong addition to a loaded defensive class for the Tar Heels. He is a similar size to Power Echols, who is a UNC commit who also plays inside linebacker. Wilson stands at 6’1” 210 pounds but looks to have a frame that will easily add muscle by the time he is playing in college. The pair of Wilson and Echols would be an extremely deadly duo for several years in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are building quite the force on the defensive side of the ball, and Wilson would slide well into that mix.

He possesses a knack for the game and has good mechanics for the position. He will need to work on his coverage in order to be an all-around backer at the next level, though he projects to be a quality player on whatever roster he ends up on.

One program will be landing a great linebacker this weekend, there is no doubt about that. Sunday is the day, and it will be a big decision for both himself and several teams.