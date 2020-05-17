Four-Star DE Zaire Patterson Announces Commitment Date

Mid-April, Zaire Patterson announced his top eight, North Carolina, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Within only a month's passing, Patterson has decided to take the plunge and commit May 26th,

The four-star prospect stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 215 pounds. He is currently ranked no. 17 for the state of North Carolina and no. 19 in his position for the class of 2021. During his junior season at Winston-Salem Prep, Patterson recorded 129 tackles, three interceptions, nine sacks, and nine fumbles; it's also worth noting that offensively, Patterson has scored two touchdowns.

Patterson had the opportunity to visit Carolina four times within the last year and a half, with Jovan Dewitt and Jay Bateman at the helm. The program offered Patterson his first D1 offer in September 2018. Despite being the first to spot the talent, it seems like Clemson is in tight competition with the Heels for his commitment.

247Sports Evaluation,

Long, athletic frame with a great burst off the edge. Can play OLB in a 3-4 or defensive end in a 4-3. Plays in a two-point stance and has one of the best dip and bend moves in this class. Extremely tough to block because of his ability to get lower and change direction back toward the quarterback. A natural pass rusher with high end physical upside. Long arms, great first step and the closing speed to run down plays from behind. Has room to fill out and add some good weight and strength to his 6-5 frame. Can get better at the point of attack but that will come with time in the weight room and will take his game to another level once he fills out. Rare to see a player with his length be as comfortable as he is playing in space or dropping in coverage. Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid to high round NFL draft pick.

