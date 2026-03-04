Social Media Reacts to UNC's Nail-Biting Victory Over Clemson

North Carolina picked up a gritty 67-63 victory over the Clemson Tigers men's basketball. It was not a pretty game, but the Tar Heels fought and picked up the win. This puts UNC one game closer to a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

Both teams went on cold and hot spells, but UNC’s strong 3-point shooting display squeaked by a strong Tigers team. This was a tall task for the Tar Heels, but they continue to roll without star Caleb Wilson.

The Tigers have a good defense, and it was showing in the first half against the Tar Heels. UNC went on a long dry spell, and the Tigers capitalized by going on a 12-2 run. The Tar Heels could not generate any space on the offensive end.

Zayden High continues to produce, man. Impact has been undeniable since the Pitt game.



Unfortunate circumstances with the Henri + Caleb injuries, but it’s a prime example of someone taking advantage of an opportunity when it’s given to them.



Big-time depth piece now. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) March 4, 2026

Defensive 1st half

RJ Godfrey and Carter Welling are two throwback big men, and they were giving Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar problems. The Tigers duo shut down the paint, which forced the Tar Heels to settle for jump shots.

LUKA BOGAVAC IS ON FIRE 🔥



DEAN DOME IS ROCKIN'! pic.twitter.com/tXqMyGAQuf — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 4, 2026

The Tigers struggled to generate much offense outside of the paint. They shot 3 for 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but had a lot of success down low. The lack of 3-point shooting from the Tigers kept UNC in the ball game. The Tigers led the Tar Heels 30-27 going into the half.

Clemson dominated the paint

BLAZING HEAT



Luka connects on his sixth triple of the night



59-55 UNC // 4:01 pic.twitter.com/GQec8uePIR — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) March 4, 2026

UNC was outclassed down low, as the duo of Godfrey and Welling was too much to handle. The Tigers outscored the Tar Heels 18-8 in the first half. The drop coverage by UNC led the Tigers to take over in the paint.

Veesaar got in foul trouble in the first half, which did not help to slow down Godfrey. Veesaar could not play as aggressively and big as he normally does, and this led to multiple baskets down low for Godfrey.

Zero answers for RJ Godfrey tonight. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) March 4, 2026

Godfrey had a career night, as he finished the game with a season-high 22 points. There was no answer for Godfrey all night, and he looked very comfortable out there. Head coach Hubert Davis never brought a double team and left Veesaar on an island with Godfrey all night.

3-point heavy 2nd half

LUKA BOGAVAC I AM STANDING — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) March 4, 2026

Godfrey dominated down low all game, but the Tigers improved their 3-point shooting from the first to the second half. They hit seven 3-pointers in the second half. The combination of downtown makes and Godfrey made for a tight battle in Chapel Hill.

The main story from the second half was Luka Bogavac. After scoring just three points in the first half, Bogavac exploded in the second half, scoring 17 points. He knocked down five 3-pointers, which led UNC through its offensive struggles.

WATCH OUT FOR THAT MAN!!!! LUKA BOGAVAC DID NOT COME TO PLAY 😤 — Josee' Mitchell (@joseemitchell) March 4, 2026

This was the best game by far for Bogavac this season. Bogavac set a season high in points and 3-pointers made. He also knocked down the game-sealing free throws. It was the first time this season a Tar Heel hit more than six 3-pointers in a game.

